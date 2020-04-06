I've been saving Airpoints for a few years now for a long planned for Holiday next year.

Close to enough to fly 2 adults and 4 kids return to the US, so a pretty substantial amount.

I am worried about the health of AirNZ and I wonder if the Airpoints is an ugly liability they'll look at getting rid of.

So on that note - lets do a poll:

1. Keep them - the NZ Gov't would never let this expire even if they take over completely

2. Spend 1/2 on random crap such as wine and a vacuum sealer from their store and some mitre 10 vouchers and save 1/2.

3. spend it and and get out now, before they announce any nonsense

Thoughts?