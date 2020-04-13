U.S. and foreign airlines remain obligated to provide a prompt refund to passengers for flights to, within, or from the United States when the carrier cancels the passenger’s scheduled flight or makes a significant schedule change and the passenger chooses not to accept the alternative offered by the carrier. The obligation of airlines to provide refunds, including the ticket price and any optional fee charged for services a passenger is unable to use, does not cease when the flight disruptions are outside of the carrier’s control (e.g., a result of government restrictions).
On the face of it, this does seem to cover our likely situation - flights to the US which are canceled due to airline cancelation or government restrictions (assuming the current border restrictions will still be in place in September).
However, surely this legislation only affects those who bought their tickets in the US?
Link: https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/us-department-transportation-issues-enforcement-notice-clarifying-air-carrier-refund