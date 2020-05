If you want honest reliable advice from an expert, head to http://4wdsouth.co.nz/index.php

Mark Wilson's book "4WD South" contains 115 surveyed and graded tracks (easy, medium, hard, extreme etc). This means you can pick tracks according to your equipment and experience, rather than relying on advice from a random and finding yourself in deep water (maybe literally). Earlier versions of the book also have basic 4WDing hints, tips and tricks to get out of a bind. Not sure if the current version of the book has this but I expect so.

The difficulty rating of many tracks will also change throughout the year - that track recommended to you as safe and easy by someone who visited it in February could be a altogether different beast by the time you visit in August as the weather and ground conditions will be completely different.

Not knowing your level of expertise and equipment makes it a bit harder for anyone to make a good recommendation. I personally would not go out the back of beyond by myself - I'd always have at least one more vehicle with me.

The one time I did go out in a single vehicle was over 2 decades ago - got rescued by the Westpac chopper and no I don't want to talk about it 😉