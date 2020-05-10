Hi All
Do you think any of the international airplane will be coming back to Auckland in June?
thanks
Jacky
Only for NZ residents and citizens I expect. Much the same as at present, with a two week quarantine and health check.
Because NZ has changed its goal from flattening the curve to elimination of the virus, I can’t see foreign nationals being allowed any time soon, even with two weeks of quarantine. And even then it’s only likely to be Aussies initially (maybe July?).
Ask the PM during one of her Facebook chats. Anybody else will just be guessing (like me).
sbiddle: Your question needs a lot more context and specifics.
There are plenty of international flights both arriving and leaving Auckland every day.
Where do you want to fly to?
Hi Sbiddle
China Airline going to Taiwan?
thanks
Jacky