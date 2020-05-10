Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Do you think any international plane will be coming back in June?


230 posts

Master Geek


#270446 10-May-2020 10:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi All

 

Do you think any of the international airplane will be coming back to Auckland in June?

 

thanks 

 

Jacky 

Create new topic
5809 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2480264 10-May-2020 10:38
Send private message quote this post

Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

28908 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2480306 10-May-2020 10:42
Send private message quote this post

Your question needs a lot more context and specifics.

There are plenty of international flights both arriving and leaving Auckland every day.

Where do you want to fly to?

 
 
 
 


4311 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2480307 10-May-2020 10:44
Send private message quote this post

Only for NZ residents and citizens I expect. Much the same as at present, with a two week quarantine and health check.

 

Because NZ has changed its goal from flattening the curve to elimination of the virus, I can’t see foreign nationals being allowed any time soon, even with two weeks of quarantine. And even then it’s only likely to be Aussies initially (maybe July?).

 

Ask the PM during one of her Facebook chats. Anybody else will just be guessing (like me).




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.



230 posts

Master Geek


  #2480357 10-May-2020 11:07
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle: Your question needs a lot more context and specifics.

There are plenty of international flights both arriving and leaving Auckland every day.

Where do you want to fly to?

 

 

 

Hi Sbiddle

 

China Airline going to Taiwan?

 

thanks

 

Jacky 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.