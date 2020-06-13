Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel Bubble to Cooks imminent?


885 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#272189 13-Jun-2020 20:38
We're keen on a Winter Holiday in the tropics asap

 

The Cooks is the obvious initial candidate for an Intl travel bubble without quarantine and BEFORE Australia because:

 

  • They have NO cases of Covid-19 and as far as I know never did
  • They are all NZ Citizens, use the NZ currency in short effectively part of NZ
  • Furthermore control is easy since essentially the only connection is AKL to Raratonga (or could be restricted to that) so risk of importing infection is far less than Australia

It is almost a no brainer yet our govt seems to be reluctant. These articles discuss the topic

 

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/travel/2020/06/no-cook-islands-new-zealand-travel-bubble-for-now-prime-minister-says-but-talks-ongoing.html

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/news/300031951/covid19-cook-islands-plea-to-nz-we-are-family-family-support-each-other

 

What am I missing on why our Govt doesn't make it occur?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5816 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2504302 13-Jun-2020 20:38
