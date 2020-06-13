We're keen on a Winter Holiday in the tropics asap

The Cooks is the obvious initial candidate for an Intl travel bubble without quarantine and BEFORE Australia because:

They have NO cases of Covid-19 and as far as I know never did

They are all NZ Citizens, use the NZ currency in short effectively part of NZ

Furthermore control is easy since essentially the only connection is AKL to Raratonga (or could be restricted to that) so risk of importing infection is far less than Australia

It is almost a no brainer yet our govt seems to be reluctant. These articles discuss the topic

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/travel/2020/06/no-cook-islands-new-zealand-travel-bubble-for-now-prime-minister-says-but-talks-ongoing.html

https://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/news/300031951/covid19-cook-islands-plea-to-nz-we-are-family-family-support-each-other

What am I missing on why our Govt doesn't make it occur?