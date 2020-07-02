Just a though, with all the anger towards airlines not providing refunds for cancelled flights and only offering vouchers, do you think parliament will ever bring in a law to better protect consumers which entitles them to a refund for a cancelled flight if requested? The USA and Europe have this, and although hard for the airlines I think it is fair in general.

I would guess there would be a lot of people who want this, so the govt my get brownie points for imposing this, but then as they are a major shareholder in our national airline they may not be keen to take on the risk?

What are your thought GZ community? I am all for it and would like to hope it will come in, but I have my doubts also.