Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Do you think NZ will regulate airline refunds like the USA and Europe after COVID?


166 posts

Master Geek


#272567 2-Jul-2020 13:21
Send private message quote this post

Just a though, with all the anger towards airlines not providing refunds for cancelled flights and only offering vouchers, do you think parliament will ever bring in a law to better protect consumers which entitles them to a refund for a cancelled flight if requested?  The USA and Europe have this, and although hard for the airlines I think it is fair in general.

 

I would guess there would be a lot of people who want this, so the govt my get brownie points for imposing this, but then as they are a major shareholder in our national airline they may not be keen to take on the risk?

 

What are your thought GZ community? I am all for it and would like to hope it will come in, but I have my doubts also.

Create new topic
5826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2516141 2-Jul-2020 13:21
Send private message quote this post

Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

4639 posts

Uber Geek


  #2516147 2-Jul-2020 13:34
Send private message quote this post

In Europe and the US there are lots of Airlines, so the collapse of a couple of ones with low capitalisation is not a major problem.

 

Its been demonstrated on a number of occasions that the Government sees Air NZ as a strategic national asset and will not let it fail,

 

Sso the question should really be do NZers think the Government should backstop local airlines so they can get paid out on tickets for cancelled flights...

 
 
 
 


gzt

11438 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2516148 2-Jul-2020 13:35
Send private message quote this post

USA has some odd regulations around airline passenger refunds and cancellations leading to all kinds of weird issues and inefficiencies. Following the USA model exactly would be unusual for other countries.

Is there any international convention on this?

29013 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2516152 2-Jul-2020 13:48
Send private message quote this post

How much more are you willing to pay for an airline ticket to be able to guarantee a refund? If people had to pay US prices for flights they'd realise what a bargain airfares are in New Zealand.

 

In 100% of cases when people buy an airline ticket now they consciously make a decision as whether to purchase a non refundable or a refundable ticket. Maybe the better solution is changes to consumer law that somehow will educate people as to the differences (exactly how I don't quite know..)

 

 

15195 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2516153 2-Jul-2020 13:55
Send private message quote this post

For me if an airline ticket non refundable is over a certain limit I jump up to a refundable ticket. I am willing to pay the extra for peace of mind. If its below my threshold I take the risk and buy non refundable. Its my choice and my responsibility to decide how much I am prepared to risk.

 

Its all mute these days as I am not getting on a plane anytime soon. I am not prepared to take the health risk.




Mike
Change Management Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

1409 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2516156 2-Jul-2020 13:59
Send private message quote this post

does CGA covers tickets? Is non-refundable against CGA? I though airline is still liable to provide service, etc. Like they provide accommodation + food if flight is delayed, etc




helping others at evgenyk.nz

29013 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2516158 2-Jul-2020 14:09
Send private message quote this post

kobiak:

 

does CGA covers tickets? Is non-refundable against CGA? I though airline is still liable to provide service, etc. Like they provide accommodation + food if flight is delayed, etc

 

 

No. Civil Aviation Act covers airline tickets.

 
 
 
 


1409 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2516161 2-Jul-2020 14:14
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

kobiak:

 

does CGA covers tickets? Is non-refundable against CGA? I though airline is still liable to provide service, etc. Like they provide accommodation + food if flight is delayed, etc

 

 

No. Civil Aviation Act covers airline tickets.

 

 

Sounds more like YES.

 

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/help-product-service/flights-tickets-events/cancellations-delays/

 

Your rights

 

Travel agents and airlines must comply with the service guarantees in the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA). This means:

 

  • they must be competent and professional
  • their services must be fit for your particular purpose, eg have wheelchair facilities if you have asked for them.

A flight ticket is a contract between you and the airline. Before you buy it, the airline must clearly display, or tell you, the ticket's terms and conditions.

 

They cannot:

 

  • rely on terms and conditions — sometimes called Conditions of carriage — printed only on the ticket, unless you were given a reasonable chance to read them before you bought it
  • avoid compensating you for cancelled or delayed flights that were their fault, even if their terms and conditions say they can. 




helping others at evgenyk.nz

718 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2516166 2-Jul-2020 14:17
Send private message quote this post

kobiak:

 

Sounds more like YES.

 

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/help-product-service/flights-tickets-events/cancellations-delays/

 

They cannot:

 

  • rely on terms and conditions — sometimes called Conditions of carriage — printed only on the ticket, unless you were given a reasonable chance to read them before you bought it
  • avoid compensating you for cancelled or delayed flights that were their fault, even if their terms and conditions say they can. 

 

Do you think COVID-19 was the fault of the airline/s?

 

I believe that rule would be more likely to cover situations such as "we don't have enough staff rostered on that day, so we need to cancel your flight".

1409 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2516167 2-Jul-2020 14:21
Send private message quote this post

Benjip:

 

kobiak:

 

Sounds more like YES.

 

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/help-product-service/flights-tickets-events/cancellations-delays/

 

They cannot:

 

  • rely on terms and conditions — sometimes called Conditions of carriage — printed only on the ticket, unless you were given a reasonable chance to read them before you bought it
  • avoid compensating you for cancelled or delayed flights that were their fault, even if their terms and conditions say they can. 

 

Do you think COVID-19 was the fault of the airline/s?

 

I believe that rule would be more likely to cover situations such as "we don't have enough staff rostered on that day, so we need to cancel your flight".

 

 

I was asking for in general situation and not covid. Government grounded all the flights... so it's really nice on airlines to still offer refunds/vouchers/etc




helping others at evgenyk.nz

803 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2516235 2-Jul-2020 15:00
Send private message quote this post

If refundable ticket classes were more appropriately priced then more people would take that option. I’ve seen full flexible airfares for up to 90% more than the non refundable airfare. Not many people are going to tick that box.


Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.