Sad day as this ends the “Queen Of The Skies” operated for RPT in oceania
I'm sure we'll still see the Korean Air 747-8 in Auckland regularly once things return to a closer approximation of normal. I haven't seen a Qantas 747 in NZ in a long time.
I remember watching ZK-NBT/ZK-NBS on the LAX-AKL route (don't recall which direction) when I was in primary school. They would regularly fly overhead around our break time. I do miss the 744, even if I preferred to fly on the 767/777/787.
Looking at Flight Radar it appears to be turning back to Oz for some reason. It also looks like it did some low passes over Sydney before it headed out.
Drawing a kangaroo?