#273258 13-Aug-2020 09:21
I see in the news a few days ago that there's strong rumours the owners of Paraparaumu airport want to close it.

 

I don't live there but visit the area several times a year to see relatives, sometimes by air other times by car. From my perspective it would be a big negative for the area if Paraparaumu airport were to close. It'll be nigh on impossible to get another one built in that area at a future date.

 

I see this airport as being strategically important to the immediate Kapiti area as well as the greater Wellington area. One importance is the redundancy in the event of a natural disaster in the Wellington region

 

I wonder what the people in the Paraparaumu area think of potentially losing their airport?




  #2539919 13-Aug-2020 09:21
  #2539927 13-Aug-2020 09:33
yes its a bit sad, I often used it if flying to Auckland med week as it was quicker to drive to Paraparaumu from Porirua than it is to Wellington airport

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2539951 13-Aug-2020 10:03
Air Chathams have made a serious go at a viable Kapiti-AKL link which would be a pity to lose. They had also indicated the potential to get the Hood to AKL service going again.

 

Logical way of doing this would have been a Paraparaumu-Masterton-Auckland round robin.

 

It will come down to KCDC in the end as they control the use case for the land.

  #2539974 13-Aug-2020 10:35
Locals are pretty well up in arms on the community Facebook pages about it. Locals are pretty unhappy about rate rises too though, so I think council ownership is probably out of the question. There's a lot of work involved in running even a small airport, and I see many council-owned airports struggle to get the funds for CAPEX like runway renewals. 

 

We've been fairly lucky for the past 20-30 years, in that previous owners have been happy to let profits from property development cover any shortfalls from running the airport. My understanding is that there was a introductory deal for AirNZ which saw the airport company cover the (not insubstantial) Airways costs. Having the Airways tower close will probably help bring airport costs closer to airport revenues, but I'd imagine it's still a loss maker. Improvements to SH1 (Transmission Gully, second Terrace and Mount Vic tunnel) will bring Kapiti 'closer' to Wellington over the next 2-20 years, and bypassing Otaki and Levin in the next 2-10 years will bring us 'closer' to Palmerston North airport. Both make Kapiti airport an even more marginal proposition.

 

It was inevitable that the airport would end up with an owner that wanted the property development profits without airport costs. While rezoning the airport land for development will be politically unpopular, the politicians won't actually get to have a say: while a private plan change process is run by the district council, the actual decision is made by an independent hearing commissioner in consideration of the district plan and effects of the proposed development.

 

 

 

 

  #2539975 13-Aug-2020 10:35
There hasn't been any flight services there for a little while

 

https://www.airways.co.nz/media-centre/media-statements/changes-to-air-traffic-services-reflect-profoundly-altered-industry/

 

 

  #2539976 13-Aug-2020 10:38
Paraparaumu airport has been under threat for years, and bits have been nibbled off from time to time. With increasing pressure on land for houses and therefore increasing land prices, it's to be expected, unless there is a longterm decision by the powers-that-be that it should remain.

 

Maybe the best answer is to close it, and use the proceeds to build a new airport somewhere where there's less housing pressure. Except that there's not much flat land around Wellington that isn't encroached by housing.

 

 

 

 

  #2539979 13-Aug-2020 10:40
WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

There hasn't been any flight services there for a little while

 

https://www.airways.co.nz/media-centre/media-statements/changes-to-air-traffic-services-reflect-profoundly-altered-industry/

 

 

 

 

I know that the proposed control tower closures haven't come into effect yet - so I assume flight information services are the same. At the moment, Airways is trying to reduce headcount/costs by thinning rosters rather than full closures.

 
 
 
 


  #2539991 13-Aug-2020 10:54
The land is probably more valuable subdivided for residential. 




  #2539994 13-Aug-2020 10:59
Ironic in the extreme to hear suggestions of council ownership - which would complete the loop back to public ownership in the 80s. Maybe seeing the airport sold to a series of private owners who have each taken profit gains followed by closure will finally make people think about the wisdom of putting strategic assets in private hands.

 

I can see a large impact on the recreational aviation users - there is nowhere close with a paved runway for GA, except Palmerston North. 

 

I think the suggestion of developing a new airport somewhere else overlooks the fact that it's way easier and cheaper to develop an asset that already exists than create a new one. The challenge is to make this one pay its' way, not matter who owns it.

  #2539998 13-Aug-2020 11:02
In my view I would prefer to see Wellington Airport closed and Kapiti become the capitals airport.




