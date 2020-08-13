I see in the news a few days ago that there's strong rumours the owners of Paraparaumu airport want to close it.

I don't live there but visit the area several times a year to see relatives, sometimes by air other times by car. From my perspective it would be a big negative for the area if Paraparaumu airport were to close. It'll be nigh on impossible to get another one built in that area at a future date.

I see this airport as being strategically important to the immediate Kapiti area as well as the greater Wellington area. One importance is the redundancy in the event of a natural disaster in the Wellington region

I wonder what the people in the Paraparaumu area think of potentially losing their airport?