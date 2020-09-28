kiwifidget

I'm not overly familiar with the new road down to Hamilton.

I've been on it once but going north.

I'm thinking of taking a trip down to the Base and PBTech, both on Te Rapa Rd.

Google Maps suggests getting off SH1 way up by Horotiu and beetling all the way down Te Rapa Rd.

But looking at the map, it seems like it would be quicker to stay on SH1 until Wairere Dr, but on closer inspection is there no off-ramp there as you head south??

If that is the case, then is it best to get off at Koura Dr and do the Onion/Ruffell Rd dogleg onto Te Rapa Rd?