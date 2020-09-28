kiwifidget

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to get to PBTech Hamilton from the North??
#277127 28-Sep-2020 09:07
I'm not overly familiar with the new road down to Hamilton.

 

I've been on it once but going north.

 

I'm thinking of taking a trip down to the Base and PBTech, both on Te Rapa Rd.

 

Google Maps suggests getting off SH1 way up by Horotiu and beetling all the way down Te Rapa Rd.

 

But looking at the map, it seems like it would be quicker to stay on SH1 until Wairere Dr, but on closer inspection is there no off-ramp there as you head south??

 

If that is the case, then is it best to get off at Koura Dr and do the Onion/Ruffell Rd dogleg onto Te Rapa Rd?




  #2575047 28-Sep-2020 09:07
Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




  #2575051 28-Sep-2020 09:10
Definitely get off at Horotiu.

 

Te Rapa Road is 80km/h anyway, so doesn't take that long to go past the dairy factory and to The Base.

 

 

 

The new road bypassing Huntly makes that trip from Auckland a breeze now. I turn on Cruise Control at about Drury, and don't turn it off until Horotiu.

 
 
 
 


  #2575053 28-Sep-2020 09:18
Thank you @trig42 , I shall do as Google directs. :)

 

Out of interest, is it possible to get off at Wairere Dr?




