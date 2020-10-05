Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Domestic flight non-transferrable ticket
BlueShift

1551 posts

Uber Geek


#277276 5-Oct-2020 13:23


My work mate purchased a domestic AirNZ ticket in his name, but has had some plans change.

 

With electronic check-in and all, would anyone notice if his daughter used the ticket instead?

 

Flying ex-Hamilton on a turbo-prop, so no security check.

wellygary
4947 posts

Uber Geek


  #2579544 5-Oct-2020 13:31


would anyone notice if his daughter used the ticket instead?

 

 

 

While there is no security check ( but they don't look at your ticket anyway)

 

Its quite possible that at scanning in at the gate or on entry to the plane that a crew member would notice a difference between his daughter and the "Mr" name on the ticket....

 

Air NZ take a very dim view of this....

 

 

Oblivian
4263 posts

Uber Geek


  #2579545 5-Oct-2020 13:32


Self-assist scan at the gate. Welcome Mr... errr, hang on...

 
 
 
 


Linux
6862 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2579547 5-Oct-2020 13:44


The issue will be boarding the plane and when they scan the boarding pass at the gate

sbiddle
29232 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2579556 5-Oct-2020 14:05


Simple answer is yes, people could notice. Check-in may be electronic but the process of boarding involves two physical checks of the ticket at the gate and boarding the plane.

 

I have a friend who has been pulled from a flight after boarding with a ticket for somebody else (in this case a male traveling on a female's ticket)

 

With every ticket being refundable now you can just take the credit and buy a few flight.

 

 

 

 

