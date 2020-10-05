My work mate purchased a domestic AirNZ ticket in his name, but has had some plans change.
With electronic check-in and all, would anyone notice if his daughter used the ticket instead?
Flying ex-Hamilton on a turbo-prop, so no security check.
While there is no security check ( but they don't look at your ticket anyway)
Its quite possible that at scanning in at the gate or on entry to the plane that a crew member would notice a difference between his daughter and the "Mr" name on the ticket....
Air NZ take a very dim view of this....
Self-assist scan at the gate. Welcome Mr... errr, hang on...
The issue will be boarding the plane and when they scan the boarding pass at the gate
Simple answer is yes, people could notice. Check-in may be electronic but the process of boarding involves two physical checks of the ticket at the gate and boarding the plane.
I have a friend who has been pulled from a flight after boarding with a ticket for somebody else (in this case a male traveling on a female's ticket)
With every ticket being refundable now you can just take the credit and buy a few flight.