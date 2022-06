Canada or the US? Very different places, different rules, different outcomes..

Healthcare, housing and cost of living, taxation, superannuation, employment status, quality of life being just a few points to consider.

If Canada, I assume you’re considering applying through Canada’s Skilled Workers Program, which is based on a points system.

There are other paths to residence but that’s the most common.

I don’t think you get extra points for being bilingual - the Language benchmark tests can be taken in English OR French. But being bilingual is usually required for government jobs - Federal or Provincial, and doesn’t hurt - usually helps - when applying for any Canadian job.

Read through some of the many Canadian immigration or expat forums, you’ll find people with the same questions as you.

Don’t worry too much about taxes, property ownership etc. Canada and New Zealand have a ‘tax treaty’ to avoid double taxation.

There are clear tax rules - which aren’t too onerous, unlike US resident’s worldwide taxation - and it’s not hard to find accountants experienced in the field.



Likewise property ownership. In the past 25 years I’ve resided (and owned property) in Australia, the US, NZ and Canada. I currently have property in NZ and Canada - have done for many years, and recently sold a NZ property (during Covid lockdown!).. Understanding and following the rules, paying taxes when due = no problems.

Kiwisaver and Canadian superannuation schemes have clear rules with provisions for change of residency, and NZ and Canada have a comprehensive, and relatively easy-to-understand Social Security agreement.



I see you have no dependents, but if you're thinking of having kids in the near future be aware it might change your plans.



When we decided to slow down and have kids (..before it was too late Lol) I took on Canadian citizenship (both countries allow dual/multiple citizenship).



After having kids we found our Life Goals completely changed, we ended up selling our businesses, and moved back to (rural) NZ when the kids were small - for a planned 10 years - to give them a chance to grow up in NZ and feel like they were Kiwis. A very changed path.



No regrets, they surfed and swam, connected with relatives, learned Te Reo, they and my wife got NZ citizenship.

In 2018 we received an offer we couldn’t refuse and decided to move back to Canada earlier than planned.



The moves both ways were relatively straightforward. School curriculums are similar, both countries allow the tax free import of personal goods. There's regular shipping and flights between both countries. Here, we now live in a nice city with great tertiary education options. Wife's and my new career paths going well.



Finally climate. Be aware Canada generally has cold snowy winters. Winter sports here are big, cross country skiing, snowboarding, ice skating.. Travel to the US/Mexico is cheap. Before kids we managed to align our businesses with yearly travel to warmer climates. With kids in school that changes to 'short breaks' away.

And our planned visit to NZ in February likely won’t be happening this year - Covid.



I love life in Canada - and NZ will always be my homeland. Happy to spend my time shuttling between the two, and glad that's a viable option.

Making the move to live in a different country's a big, serious step.

Good Luck with your plans!