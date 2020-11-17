It has long been a bugbear of mine that you cannot make a weekday off peak train journey to Wellington from the Wairarapa. So I have started a petition to get GWRC/Metlink to look at making the 6.18 an off peak service (it becomes off peak at Petone with a 6.31 departure)

https://www.petitions.net/wairarapa_line_-_618_train_from_wellington_off_peak_status

If you feel this is worthwhile please sign. Also I am not a Facebook user so if someone wants to publicise on the Wairarapa Commuters page that would be appreciated.

Thanks,