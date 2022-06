Kinda depends on what you and your family are into...

Do you have any plans booked in for any of those destinations? Out of the places you've listed, I would reconsider heading to Te Anau unless you've got something you desperately need to go there for. From memory, Te Anau was really just a base for going to Milford Sounds.. Not much else there otherwise (happy to be corrected tho!).

Any reason you're just passing through Christchurch? If you haven't been down here for a while, you could extend that first day/night in Chch and bump Te Anau off your list. That would only mean you're on the 'road' for 4 out of the 7 days - as opposed to the 5 out of 7. There's a few cool family friendly things to do now in Chch - Margret Mahy park, the new Library, Riverside, walk in the port hills, hot pools in New Brighton etc. - you can probably tell that I'm Chch based.

Personally speaking, I find with trips like this, sometimes less is more. I do understand the temptation to squeeze in as much as you can though.