ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)9 day road trip between Whangarei - Cape Reinga suggestions
Wakrak

#280653 31-Dec-2020 21:20
Hi there. My partner and I are looking to do a road trip around Northland for a good week and a bit at the end of January / start of February, and we are looking for suggestions on where to go and what to see. 

 

We live in Hamilton so will be leaving here after I finish work on the 28th of January, driving to Whangarei and staying the night. 
29th - drive to Paihia and staying in that area for two'ish days (maybe?); checking out Russell and whatever else is in the area. 

 

Paihia onwards is currently up in the air. 

 

We will be driving up to Cape Reinga via highway 10, coming back via highway 1 & 12. Have to be back in Hamilton on the 8th of February at the latest. 

 

We're into nature but not in a 3hr mountain trek kind of way. More so beaches, local significant sites (Tane Mahuta) & easy 30min-1hr walks with awesome views.

 

Places to eat and stay are also welcomed. Everything past Whangarei is new to us for the most part (I've briefly been to the Bay of Islands...)

 

We have a Nissan Tiida if that matters 😄 & we're not ballers (1-2k budget). 

 

Looking forward to your suggestions ✌️

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #2628733 31-Dec-2020 23:29
Ngawha Springs near Kaikohe are great - very down to earth, very friendly. Check the days though for public access.
Coca Cola Lake at the base of the Karikari Peninsula is pretty cool, although check the news for algal bloom.
Sandboarding near Cape Reinga is fun. Don't try to drive on 90 mile beach for any distance unless you know what you're doing.
The Tane Mahuta loop from Whangarei through Dargaville, then north Tane Mahuta, then on to Opononi and the Hokianga back to Whangarei is a good loop, or continue north from there. You can also fit in Ngawha Springs if you leave early enough.
Mangonui Fish & Chips shop is pretty stereotyped, but still fun, with a nice little township to potter around.

 

Just a few thoughts.




rogercruse
  #2628824 1-Jan-2021 08:38
Gordy7:... driving up to Cape Reinga via highway 10, coming back via highway 1 & 12. ...

 

 

 

Why not book a bus tour to the Cape?

 

Driving your own car on the beach isn't good for the paintwork or the engine plus you'll miss some of the attractions on the journey such as the sands dunes, etc.

Wakrak

  #2628836 1-Jan-2021 10:07
Gurezaemon:

 

Just a few thoughts.

 

 

Some great recommendations. Thank you Gurezaemon. Will add them to the list.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Wakrak

  #2628837 1-Jan-2021 10:08
rogercruse:

 

Why not book a bus tour to the Cape?

 

Driving your own car on the beach isn't good for the paintwork or the engine plus you'll miss some of the attractions on the journey such as the sands dunes, etc.

 

 

We had a tour-guide in Waitomo recommend that as well. From Kaitaia he reckons. Will look into it. 

panther2
  #2628838 1-Jan-2021 10:19
This was our northland trip. Day trip from Karakara peninsula to Cape Reinga. Up east and down west coast. Only thing we would have changed was skipping dargaville or doing the trip in reverse.


elpenguino
  #2628845 1-Jan-2021 11:01
Make sure you go to the treaty grounds at Waitangi, if you haven't already been.




panther2
  #2628862 1-Jan-2021 12:00
Also the giant sand dunes are worth a couple hours around 10 or 20 bucks each



doctormaxim
  #2628866 1-Jan-2021 12:25
The Highway 10 Seafood Takeaways in Waipapa is well worth the stop for an ice cream. Sounds random but you'll see why.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #2628932 1-Jan-2021 16:35
If you're into blueberries, then the Blue River Orchard is worth dropping into.

 

Makana Chocolate is also divine, but pretty pricey.

 

Ruapekapeka is pretty cool as well. A battle site from 1845 on top of a hill in which cannons were used, with fearsome barricades. About 5 minutes off SH1, 20 mins north of Whangarei. 




jlittle
  #2629006 1-Jan-2021 18:38
Avoid SH1 south of Kaitaia; no-one likes that road, and I've always liked the road via Broadwood and Ahipara. Much of the rest of SH1 can be missed if you're not in a hurry. SH10 gives access to lots of places worth a visit. SH16 is winding but not the drag it once was, and there's some great views on a good day. Another road I like is via Waipu Cove, Langs Beach and Mangawhai Heads. If you like foodie cafés, crafts, and wineries Matakana and surrounds has them.

rogercruse
  #2629007 1-Jan-2021 18:40
And don't forget to drop in for a beer and pizza in Waipu...

 

https://mcleodsbrewery.co.nz/ 

 

 

 

Please Note: Closed on Tuesday and get someone else to drive!!!!

Wakrak

  #2629030 1-Jan-2021 20:12
Great suggestions so far. We're keen on Ahipara and will definitely take s16 on the way back. Maybe we'll hit Waipu and Mangawhai on the way up, then I'll get the mrs to drive to the rest of the way to Whangarei 🥳

 

Looking at panther2s table, Seems like Paihia is a good little hub. Might have to stay there an extra day or two with blueberries, Waitangi, Russell, Ruapekapeka, Highway10 Takeaways etc nearby. 

 

I also asked on the New Zealand Reddit page for suggestions, and recommended places were; Flagstaff hill, Matai Bay, Mimiwhangata coastal park, Whale Bay, Rainbow Falls, Matapouri, & The Duke of Marlborough pub in Russell. 

 

 

panther2
  #2629142 2-Jan-2021 08:19
Well worth doing the Matauri Bay rd coastal road those bays are amazing and then also going to taupo bay just north of Whangaroa.

Would also recommend taking car ferry or dr to Russell some nice beaches over the hill from there. Spirits bay is well worth a detour too after seeing Cape Reinga

k1w1k1d
  #2629159 2-Jan-2021 09:26
We are going up there in March so also grateful for all the suggestions.

panther2
  #2629176 2-Jan-2021 10:04
Trounson Kauri Park is also worth a walk. Just north of dargaville, never heard so many native birds and huge Kauri.

