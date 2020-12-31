Hi there. My partner and I are looking to do a road trip around Northland for a good week and a bit at the end of January / start of February, and we are looking for suggestions on where to go and what to see.

We live in Hamilton so will be leaving here after I finish work on the 28th of January, driving to Whangarei and staying the night.

29th - drive to Paihia and staying in that area for two'ish days (maybe?); checking out Russell and whatever else is in the area.

Paihia onwards is currently up in the air.

We will be driving up to Cape Reinga via highway 10, coming back via highway 1 & 12. Have to be back in Hamilton on the 8th of February at the latest.

We're into nature but not in a 3hr mountain trek kind of way. More so beaches, local significant sites (Tane Mahuta) & easy 30min-1hr walks with awesome views.

Places to eat and stay are also welcomed. Everything past Whangarei is new to us for the most part (I've briefly been to the Bay of Islands...)

We have a Nissan Tiida if that matters 😄 & we're not ballers (1-2k budget).

Looking forward to your suggestions ✌️