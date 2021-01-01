This one popped up that I wasn't aware was on the horizon.

We knew about LiON packs needing to be carried etc right? Well, that was until today.

New year, new CAA requirement. This will catch some people out that don't read the screens properly and find they're missing at the other end.

A maintenance guy at work arrived in Oct with his oldschool NiMH drill missing 2 packs from checked in baggage. No come back, just an Avsec note saying 'batteries' (the card didn't specify it breached a particular LI type etc) were disposed. Thanks.

Seems this is potentially why.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/433902/new-rules-mean-all-air-travellers-must-carry-all-removable-batteries-in-carry-on