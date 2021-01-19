Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Feedback on T7 Corral deluxe camping shelter
mortonman

Master Geek


#280918 19-Jan-2021 16:38
Does anyone have this camping gazebo/Shelter? If so does it get hot underneath it?

 

Torpedo7 Corral Deluxe Family Shelter | Torpedo7 NZ

 

 

 

 

 

I currently have a 3 year old T7 corral shelter Torpedo7 Corral 4 Family Gazebo Shelter | Torpedo7 NZ but it gets too hot and stuffy underneath to use during the day. We just use the corral family as the kitchen area for the group

 

I'm off camping on saturday and wondering if the corral deluxe will be better. We already have a kiwi camping savana 4 deluxe in the group set up which is great but we will struggle to all fit underneath hence the need for another gazebo. We will need to fit up to 25 people under the gazebo arrangement this trip. 

 

 

 

The Corral deluxe looks to be good value as it comes with all the sides and is a similar design to the kiwi camping one so we should be able to tie together. Any feedback on the heat/ material above is appreciated. 

mortonman

Master Geek


  #2640070 22-Jan-2021 11:51
bump. 

 

Heading off tomorrow. Keen if anyone has any feedback.

 

Thanks

pulsta
Master Geek


  #2640081 22-Jan-2021 12:20
You've most probably seen this anyway... From the reviews:

It can still get hot inside the gazebo during very sunny days so one suggestion is to drape a trap over the whole thing. Once the sun is blocked it cools down much more comfortable.

Arsonist
Geek


  #2640158 22-Jan-2021 15:18
Use discount code HNZ2021123 (enter this logged out of your Torpedo 7 account) to get it down to $380.14.



mortonman

Master Geek


  #2642105 26-Jan-2021 10:02
Arsonist:

Use discount code HNZ2021123 (enter this logged out of your Torpedo 7 account) to get it down to $380.14.



Thank you. Popped in on the way camping and picked it up. Not as cool as the kiwi camping shelter but at $340 not complaining

