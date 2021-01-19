Does anyone have this camping gazebo/Shelter? If so does it get hot underneath it?

Torpedo7 Corral Deluxe Family Shelter | Torpedo7 NZ

I currently have a 3 year old T7 corral shelter Torpedo7 Corral 4 Family Gazebo Shelter | Torpedo7 NZ but it gets too hot and stuffy underneath to use during the day. We just use the corral family as the kitchen area for the group

I'm off camping on saturday and wondering if the corral deluxe will be better. We already have a kiwi camping savana 4 deluxe in the group set up which is great but we will struggle to all fit underneath hence the need for another gazebo. We will need to fit up to 25 people under the gazebo arrangement this trip.

The Corral deluxe looks to be good value as it comes with all the sides and is a similar design to the kiwi camping one so we should be able to tie together. Any feedback on the heat/ material above is appreciated.