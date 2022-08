sbiddle: Air NZ credit references are your original 7 character PNR ( that will end with an H as all Air NZ PNRs do). Are you sure your credit isn't just with your travel agent?



You're not going to be able to use an Air NZ credit to book with Webjet.

Sorry, I'll rephrase.Booked AirNZ flights with Webjet, got given credit.Finding it very hard to use.Process is you use a Webjet form to enter in credit details, your name and what flight you want by selecting day and approx time you want to leave.Then they spend sometimes weeks to get back to you, confirming flight details, which generally is more expensive than the day you applied to use credit which really pisses me off. For some reason these credit use confirmation emails keep going to my spam so I keep missing the deadline, and have to start the process all over again.I would rather Webjet give me the AirNZ code so I can book myself. Even if they take a cut.I have been trying to book flights in March from wgtn to Akl return for the last few months, now because of the delays the fare has gone from $100 return to almost $300pp. So I have booked through AirNZ the return flight and now hoping to use Webjet credit to just book flight to Akl. But fare I need keeps increasing! (6am flight). ArhhhI hate Webjet