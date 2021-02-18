Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Campervan parking - legal?
danepak

#281446 18-Feb-2021 12:31
First time I’m using a campervan.
At Countdown in Ashburton.
The car park itself is probably only quarter full, so plenty of spaces
Is this parking allowed?
If I go in the normal way, the back will stick out very far.

richms
  #2658940 18-Feb-2021 12:43
Its a carpark and that is a truck, so it shouldnt even be in there.




Richard rich.ms

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2658986 18-Feb-2021 12:44
Good question. But don't know the answer... I'm sure someone knows




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

stagnant16
  #2658987 18-Feb-2021 12:47
In general, most supermarkets will be fine, just be courteous and let them know as you enter the store. 



Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
  #2658988 18-Feb-2021 12:48
Yep perfectly acceptable, you've gone to the effort of trying to be as considerate as possible. The other option is to use 2 spaces end to end.

Scott3
  #2658989 18-Feb-2021 12:55
A supermarket car-park is typically private property. As such there is not really any such thing as "illegal" parking, only parking the breaches the terms displayed in the car-park. (kinda ridiculous that entering a carpark with a vehicle can bee deemed to be aggreing to the terms but that has been legally settled).

 

If the displayed terms require you to say park in a single bay, or ban heavy vehicles, and sets out what the carpar owner will do, then the car-park owner can take action (such as towing, or asking you to pay non punitive costs). I'm not sure if countdown carparks even show terms.

 

In reality, Many people do what you have shown, and as long as you go to the supermarket while it is relatively quiet, and park at the very back of the lot, it is unlikely anybody will care.

 

It is also unlikely that supermarkets in small town's will do any parking enforcement, and are quite happy to have the business from camper-van drivers.

 

 

 

I have done that kind of stuff lots with a trailer. Never had any issues. If you can find two in a row that you can pull through that is best, but otherwise what is pictured is the best option. Make sure you position yourself such that cars parking at either end won't trap you. (with a trailer you park in a C shape with the nose of the car pointing outwards).

fearandloathing
  #2658990 18-Feb-2021 12:55
Will you be upset if People use the parks at either end of your vehicle, trapping you in?

Scott3
  #2658991 18-Feb-2021 12:56
richms:

 

Its a carpark and that is a truck, so it shouldnt even be in there.

 

 

Trucks aren't automatically banned from private car parks.



wellygary
  #2658999 18-Feb-2021 13:26
As said above, its likely private property, thus there is no such thing as "legal"

 

its purely at the discretion (within limits) of the land owner... in this case the Supermarket....

 

if its parked in a manner to cause the least inconvenience it unlikely to be seen as a problem... 

Graymond
  #2659000 18-Feb-2021 13:28
richms:

 

Its a carpark and that is a truck, so it shouldnt even be in there.

 

 

 

 

No, it is not a truck, it is a "Motorhome", and will be registered as such. The term carpark is generic terminology.

 

 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
  #2659011 18-Feb-2021 13:50
Nah you should be fine, just be courteous and park away from others. 

 

The ones I love are when they park across the disabled parks right outside the supermarket door and go "but its the only place I could fit" yet theres oodles of space out of the roadside or other end of the car park- I've told a couple of vehicles to bugger off during my time as security for the local supermarket. That whole 50m they have to walk must be a killer.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

danepak

  #2659133 18-Feb-2021 18:29
Thanks for the inputs.
I will inform staff at the supermarkets over the next few days, while we’re on this road trip:
And yes, at the end of the day, it’s in their interest, as I’m spending money there.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2659162 18-Feb-2021 19:57
Batman: Good question. But don't know the answer... I'm sure someone knows

 

Good thinking - don’t know either but I hope you’re right.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

MikeB4
  #2659167 18-Feb-2021 20:12
We park our caravan like that We select a place in th e most empty area. I the car park is bust we will try later or go to another store. We have experienced no issues with the stores but have drawn comment from a few self appointed parking wardens. Be prepared there is a lot of motorhome and caravan bigotry in Aotearoa.

Hammerer
  #2659175 18-Feb-2021 20:29
wellygary:

 

As said above, its likely private property, thus there is no such thing as "legal"

 

 

There are transport/road regulations that apply in private car parks. For example, the legal requirement to contact the owner or the police if you have an accident involving another vehicle.

 

A road can and does include private places as a road can be "a place to which the public have access, whether as of right or not" https://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1998/0110/latest/DLM433619.html

