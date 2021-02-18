A supermarket car-park is typically private property. As such there is not really any such thing as "illegal" parking, only parking the breaches the terms displayed in the car-park. (kinda ridiculous that entering a carpark with a vehicle can bee deemed to be aggreing to the terms but that has been legally settled).

If the displayed terms require you to say park in a single bay, or ban heavy vehicles, and sets out what the carpar owner will do, then the car-park owner can take action (such as towing, or asking you to pay non punitive costs). I'm not sure if countdown carparks even show terms.

In reality, Many people do what you have shown, and as long as you go to the supermarket while it is relatively quiet, and park at the very back of the lot, it is unlikely anybody will care.

It is also unlikely that supermarkets in small town's will do any parking enforcement, and are quite happy to have the business from camper-van drivers.

I have done that kind of stuff lots with a trailer. Never had any issues. If you can find two in a row that you can pull through that is best, but otherwise what is pictured is the best option. Make sure you position yourself such that cars parking at either end won't trap you. (with a trailer you park in a C shape with the nose of the car pointing outwards).