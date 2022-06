The article is misleading. United Airlines has 96 777s, not 24. Only 24 of these are being removed from service, although some may already be grounded due to COVID. This directive applies only to 777s with the P&W engines, not Rolls Royce or GE engines. Without reading it, it sounds like the inspection interval has just been reduced and those aircraft are likely past the new inspection interval.

Air NZ (any airline) Should charge half price for a seat in their 777 if they ever make it back - pretty ancient things

The average age of the Air NZ 777-200s is 13.8 years, a little over half the age of the aircraft which experienced the failure. The engine may not be that old of course. Air NZ uses Rolls Royce engines, so this directive does not apply.

IMO, the 777 is probably the safest aircraft in the sky.