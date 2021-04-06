Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

#284193 6-Apr-2021 16:42
As per release:

 

 

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the conditions for starting to open up quarantine free travel with Australia have been met.

 

“The Director-General of Health considers the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from Australia to New Zealand is low and that quarantine free travel is safe to commence,” Jacinda Ardern said.

 

“Our team’s success in managing COVID-19 and keeping it out over the past 12 months now opens up the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and resume Trans-Tasman travel. 

 

“One sacrifice that has been particularly hard for many to bear over the past year has been the separation from friends and family who live in Australia, so today’s announcement will be a great relief for many. 

 

“The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out.

 

“We have worked hard to ensure travel is safe and that the necessary public health measures are in place.

 

“Quarantine free travel will not be what it was pre-COVID-19, and those undertaking travel will do so under the guidance of ‘flyer beware’. People will need to plan for the possibility of having travel disrupted if there is an outbreak.

 

“Just as we have our alert level settings for managing cases in New Zealand, we will also now have a framework for managing New Zealanders in the event of an outbreak in Australia, which involves three possible scenarios: continue, pause, suspend,” Jacinda Ardern said.

 

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said to ensure New Zealand remains on top of COVID-19, the Government has added further layers to manage risk at the border.

 

“To be eligible to travel to or from New Zealand on a quarantine-free flight, people must not have had a positive COVID-19 test result in the previous 14-day period and must not be awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test taken during that period,” Chris Hipkins said.

 

“When those in Australia decide to come to New Zealand, they will be making a booking on a green zone flight. That means that there will be no passengers on that flight who have come from anywhere but Australia in the last 14 days. They will also be flown by crew who have not flown on any high risk routes for a set period of time.

 

“Passengers will need to provide comprehensive information on how they can be contacted while in New Zealand, complete a pre-departure health declaration and won’t be able to travel if they have cold or flu symptoms.

 

“When they fly, they will be required to wear a mask on their flight, and will also be asked to download and use the NZ COVID Tracer app while in New Zealand.

 

“On arrival, passengers will be taken through what we call the green zones at the airport – meaning there will be no contact with those who are arriving from other parts of the world and going into managed isolation or quarantine.

 

“We will also be undertaking random temperature checks of those arriving as an added precaution.

 

“Final infection control audits for airports in particular are occurring over the next two weeks and are a requirement for each airport to operate. The Ministry of Health expects to have completed these and to have reported on them on 16 April.”

 

Chris Hipkins said it is estimated the bubble will free up 1,000 to 1,300 rooms per fortnight within MIQ.

 

“Of these, we will retain roughly 500 spaces as contingency should they be needed for the Trans-Tasman arrangement.

 

“We also have a small number of facilities that we consider to have only been suitable for travelers in quarantine from low risk countries. With the opening of travel, we will look to decommission these facilities – but in the meantime we are considering whether they could be used for other low risk countries, such as the Pacific Islands.

 

“As a result of this, we do not anticipate a large number of vacant quarantine spaces to come on stream. There will, however, still be thousands of spaces in MIQ for Kiwis. That’s how we have helped 130,000 safely return home through our managed isolation facilities.”

 

 




mattwnz
  #2687342 6-Apr-2021 17:05
I think the big thing will be insurance. It says check with travel insurance, but will this even be covered?

 

How many people here are heading over there ASAP as a result of this?

robjg63
  #2687344 6-Apr-2021 17:12
So long as I don't have to hear the media wailing on about people who get stuck or have to quarantine if there is a halt on 'the bubble'. If you can't afford the possible contingencies then don't go.

 

I doubt there will be any insurance wanting to cover the possibility of getting stuck.

 

It doesn't look tempting to me yet.




martyyn
  #2687346 6-Apr-2021 17:31
I think this is going to be a mistake.



gmball
  #2687363 6-Apr-2021 17:41
I suspect some travel insurance companies will want to get onboard with covering these contingencies, albeit at inflated insurance premiums. After all, theres a good chance they wont have to pay out if the bubble works successfully. 

 

I've noticed like most things, one way AKL - SYD $598 on Air NZ, I think these prices are going to become more normal as there isn't the competition on the Tasman like there was previously. I think we can kiss goodbye to $99 one way Grab A Seat fares for a few years.

 

 

MaxineN
  #2687365 6-Apr-2021 17:43
martyyn: I think this is going to be a mistake.

 

I disagree. I think this is the right time now. The system just has to work so we'll see how that is a week after this goes live.

 

 

 

Remember that NZ and AU can make their OWN decisions so we can always go no, suspend travel, in case something does happen.




gmball
  #2687368 6-Apr-2021 17:48
MaxineN:

 

martyyn: I think this is going to be a mistake.

 

I disagree. I think this is the right time now. The system just has to work so we'll see how that is a week after this goes live.

 

 

 

Remember that NZ and AU can make their OWN decisions so we can always go no, suspend travel, in case something does happen.

 

 

 

 

I agree. We cant keep borders closed forever. To be honest I think its well overdue, especially to countries which generally have a better hold on Covid than us. Places like our Pacific Island neighbours, Raro etc, don't have covid, or haven't ever had a community outbreak. I'm also thinking places like Taiwan, Singapore, all have Covid well under control and are far more advanced with their containment of any outbreak / plus significantly further along the path of vaccination.

 

 

MaxineN
  #2687370 6-Apr-2021 17:53
gmball:

 

I agree. We cant keep borders closed forever. To be honest I think its well overdue, especially to countries which generally have a better hold on Covid than us. Places like our Pacific Island neighbours, Raro etc, don't have covid, or haven't ever had a community outbreak. I'm also thinking places like Taiwan, Singapore, all have Covid well under control and are far more advanced with their containment of any outbreak / plus significantly further along the path of vaccination.

 

 

 

 

Yup on our pacific neighbours and some of our SEA partners like Taiwan and Singapore. Japan, S.K and a few others need to really get their numbers down and maybe the 28 day no CT will need to apply before we can even consider talks.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



Geektastic
  #2687389 6-Apr-2021 18:12
I don’t think we should have done any quarantine free travel until vaccination is complete, personally.

It would not have added that long to the wait considering the risk.





DjShadow
  #2687390 6-Apr-2021 18:14
I'm assuming Air NZ won't need to pull any 777s out of storage for this?

nzkc
  #2687433 6-Apr-2021 18:18
Geektastic: I don’t think we should have done any quarantine free travel until vaccination is complete, personally.

 

I wont be traveling until I am vaccinated.

 

Especially reading that covid fragments have been found in Melbourne suburbs wastewater. That just spells unknown community cases to me.

gmball
  #2687434 6-Apr-2021 18:19
Geektastic: I don’t think we should have done any quarantine free travel until vaccination is complete, personally.

It would not have added that long to the wait considering the risk.


Vaccination won’t ever be complete. A large chunk of our population will refuse a vaccine. If we waited even for the majority to be vaccinated, we might as well add another year at least for that to be achieved.

I don’t see why there’s hesitancy when currently neither country has it in the community. We just need to be prepared to be flexible if it ends up back in the community.

martyyn
  #2687437 6-Apr-2021 18:22
I'm not suggesting the borders be closed forever but to suggest "the system has to work" is forgetting how humans tend to stuff this sort of thing up.

There are just way too many variables in the air with this.

Kyanar
  #2687457 6-Apr-2021 18:51
nzkc:

 

I wont be traveling until I am vaccinated.

 

Especially reading that covid fragments have been found in Melbourne suburbs wastewater. That just spells unknown community cases to me.

 

 

The wastewater surveillance program should not be the basis of your decisions.The quarantine hotels that currently house returned passengers, after all, use the same wastewater system. As do the hospitals. So no, it does not "spell unknown community cases".

openmedia
  #2687460 6-Apr-2021 18:53
Very split about this

 

We really need to look at opening up, but I also thing we're too far behind in our vaccination program.

 

I really enjoy our current freedoms and really don't want another level 3 or 4 lockdown. I'd like to see a statement that level 3 in NZ that is attributed to Australia = pull the program until 90+ % of AU and NZ are vaccinated.

 

Yeah I know that is nearly impossible, but I actually want 100% of the worlds population to be COVID free, so this is aiming low.




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2687469 6-Apr-2021 19:34
openmedia:

 

Very split about this

 

...

 

I really enjoy our current freedoms and really don't want another level 3 or 4 lockdown.

 

 

basically this 




