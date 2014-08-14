Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ajobbins

Awesome
5050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#151112 14-Aug-2014 11:22
Send private message

Obviously this has been widely reported in the media. What is everyones thoughts?

Damaging Revelations? Stuff we always suspected, but now have proof? Nicky Hager is a screaming left-wing conspiracy theorist? Yawn?




Twitter: ajobbins

corksta
2327 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1108227 14-Aug-2014 11:24
Yawn.




eXDee
4025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1108232 14-Aug-2014 11:29
For anyone wanting a general summary of whats in it, found this:
http://dimpost.wordpress.com/2014/08/13/dirty-politics-summary/

BlackGlove
59 posts

Master Geek


  #1108252 14-Aug-2014 11:39
I think there are too 'key' points: one is that Nicky Hager does good research and as far as I am aware he has never been found to be factually incorrect, the second is that the best response John Key can come up with is insults. 

This is clearly a dirty election, probably our dirtiest ever. I'm only surprised that anyone is surprised. 



Geektastic
16666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1108254 14-Aug-2014 11:42
ajobbins: Obviously this has been widely reported in the media. What is everyones thoughts?

Damaging Revelations? Stuff we always suspected, but now have proof? Nicky Hager is a screaming left-wing conspiracy theorist? Yawn?


Yawn. It's just politics and frankly I have no doubt all parties do all kinds of stuff. Hager isn't trustworthy enough for me not to double check if he told me it was raining.

Anything that keeps Labour out is justified in my view in any case.





Geektastic
16666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1108256 14-Aug-2014 11:43
BlackGlove: I think there are too 'key' points: one is that Nicky Hager does good research and as far as I am aware he has never been found to be factually incorrect, the second is that the best response John Key can come up with is insults. 

This is clearly a dirty election, probably our dirtiest ever. I'm only surprised that anyone is surprised. 


 

Does 'good research' include the alleged hacking of private communications?





BlackGlove
59 posts

Master Geek


  #1108261 14-Aug-2014 11:44
Geektastic: 
Does 'good research' include the alleged hacking of private communications?


I believe those are leaked documents. Other than your own political bias - what makes you distrust Nicky Hager?

Geektastic
16666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1108262 14-Aug-2014 11:45
BlackGlove:
Geektastic: 
Does 'good research' include the alleged hacking of private communications?


I believe those are leaked documents. Other than your own political bias - what makes you distrust Nicky Hager?


Nothing - he is left wing and I never trust anyone that foolish. Same as I never trust religious believers.







vexxxboy
3822 posts

Uber Geek


  #1108267 14-Aug-2014 11:54
He's good at making mountains out of molehills. it seems it's down to what side of the political spectrum that you belong whether you believe him or not and if thats the case then biases come into play and all arguments have to be viewed with skepticism. 




muppet
2315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1108273 14-Aug-2014 12:02
This is the sort of stuff morons get excited about.

JimmyC
712 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1108274 14-Aug-2014 12:06
I saw two interviews with Hager on live TV last night. Several times he used words like "absolutely" and\or "definitely" followed quickly by "probably" and\or "maybe" in the very same sentence about the very same thing. You can't hedge your statements like that if you're trying to be remotely valid. That said it all for me.

I'm sure there's some truly grubby stuff going on out there so expose that for what it is and who actually did it, if you can, but does everything have to be a conspiracy reaching right to the top?! 

hangon
397 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1108277 14-Aug-2014 12:09
TV3 Campbell live last night, he doesn't look like a confident, trustworthy, genuine person to me. 

Haven't read his last book and won't bother with this one.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #1108279 14-Aug-2014 12:13
Geektastic:
BlackGlove: I think there are too 'key' points: one is that Nicky Hager does good research and as far as I am aware he has never been found to be factually incorrect, the second is that the best response John Key can come up with is insults. 

This is clearly a dirty election, probably our dirtiest ever. I'm only surprised that anyone is surprised. 


Does 'good research' include the alleged hacking of private communications?


To Cameron Slater, then most definitely so.  Blatant and then boasting in his case.  If you miss the irony of that situation, then too bad.

Regardless of "bias", there are some serious allegations here which if backed up with evidence, should demand a reasoned response.
Attacking Hagar or pretending this is a "storm in a teacup" isn't a reasoned response. Proving him wrong would be.
Some of the allegations are extremely serious (declassifying documents and or releasing official documents to Slater early so that he can use this in political attack blogging, this coordinated by Jason Ede).
Nixon was nailed to the cross for less - oh hang on - that was Jesus.

Lias
4858 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1108284 14-Aug-2014 12:21
I suspect at best half of it will be true, and even less will be provable. That Key has used Slater as his own personal attack dog is nothing new, but that information might permeate a bit wider this time. That National have a "public nice" and "smoke and mirrors nasty" segregation of message should be no surprise at all either. Key and the current national government are great fans of sucking up to the USA, and actively importing US dirty politics is to be expected. I expect Mr Ede will be out of a job fairly quickly however, and I do expect it to hurt National in the polls.




networkn
27212 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1108288 14-Aug-2014 12:26
Geektastic:
ajobbins: Obviously this has been widely reported in the media. What is everyones thoughts?

Damaging Revelations? Stuff we always suspected, but now have proof? Nicky Hager is a screaming left-wing conspiracy theorist? Yawn?


Yawn. It's just politics and frankly I have no doubt all parties do all kinds of stuff. Hager isn't trustworthy enough for me not to double check if he told me it was raining.

Anything that keeps Labour out is justified in my view in any case.


This made my day and reflects my opinion entirely. Thanks!

alasta
5655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1108327 14-Aug-2014 12:41
BlackGlove:
Geektastic: 
Does 'good research' include the alleged hacking of private communications?


I believe those are leaked documents. Other than your own political bias - what makes you distrust Nicky Hager?


Don Brash has been quick to point out that the Hollow Men had numerous factual errors, but then Don is hardly unbiased himself. It's going to be very difficult to find an objective view on the alleged revelations in this book.

