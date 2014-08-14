

I saw two interviews with Hager on live TV last night. Several times he used words like "absolutely" and\or "definitely" followed quickly by "probably" and\or "maybe" in the very same sentence about the very same thing. You can't hedge your statements like that if you're trying to be remotely valid. That said it all for me.



I'm sure there's some truly grubby stuff going on out there so expose that for what it is and who actually did it, if you can, but does everything have to be a conspiracy reaching right to the top?!









