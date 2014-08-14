Obviously this has been widely reported in the media. What is everyones thoughts?
Damaging Revelations? Stuff we always suspected, but now have proof? Nicky Hager is a screaming left-wing conspiracy theorist? Yawn?
BlackGlove: I think there are too 'key' points: one is that Nicky Hager does good research and as far as I am aware he has never been found to be factually incorrect, the second is that the best response John Key can come up with is insults.
This is clearly a dirty election, probably our dirtiest ever. I'm only surprised that anyone is surprised.
Does 'good research' include the alleged hacking of private communications?
Does 'good research' include the alleged hacking of private communications?
Does 'good research' include the alleged hacking of private communications?
I believe those are leaked documents. Other than your own political bias - what makes you distrust Nicky Hager?
Common sense is not as common as you think.
Yawn. It's just politics and frankly I have no doubt all parties do all kinds of stuff. Hager isn't trustworthy enough for me not to double check if he told me it was raining.
Anything that keeps Labour out is justified in my view in any case.
