The President Of The USA: Donald Trump


# 191035 20-Jan-2016 17:36
If that ain't bad enough, Sarah Palin is backing him now. yell




  # 1475589 20-Jan-2016 17:39
Gosh some of those people look so excited.

 

 

  # 1475615 20-Jan-2016 18:33
That... That is just tragic.




  # 1475616 20-Jan-2016 18:36
Where is Peter Reader when you need him? :)

  # 1475617 20-Jan-2016 18:38
Make America great again :) That's funny that vast majority on whole inet claim that they would vote for Diz Nutz rather then Trump, but ... he lead ratings.

 

Either people lie.. a lot... or all rednecks of USA without inet access are going to vote for him :)

  # 1475655 20-Jan-2016 19:28
FFS, where are the sick bags

  # 1475658 20-Jan-2016 19:37
Embarrassingly awful.

 

If elected he'll start Word War Three and we'll all die ...  frown




  # 1475660 20-Jan-2016 19:42
Sideface:

 

Embarrassingly awful.

 

If elected he'll start World War Three and we'll all die ...  frown

 

 

 

 

Hey if the price of freedom means that we all have to die, it must be worth it, right? tongue-out

 
 
 
 


  # 1475664 20-Jan-2016 19:47
DarthKermit:

 

Sideface:

 

Embarrassingly awful.

 

If elected he'll start World War Three and we'll all die ...  frown

 

 

 

 

Hey if the price of freedom means we all have to die, it must be worth it, right? tongue-out

 

 

 

 

Even NRA members don't want to die. They just want to kill someone else. Defending our freedom, of course.  undecided




Sideface

  # 1475671 20-Jan-2016 20:06
Hillary Clinton will be the next US President.




  # 1475672 20-Jan-2016 20:07
If America is lucky this endorsement will hurt the Trump(eters) as it further exposes the rift in his party.
If this doesnt happen then he'll just get stronger in the primaries. ...... until on voting day they wake up and go 'wtf were we thinking'. Then they'll toast him.
Otherwise darthkermit is probably right

  # 1475676 20-Jan-2016 20:12
3 words.
World War 3




  # 1475680 20-Jan-2016 20:24
cyril7:

 

FFS, where are the sick bags

 

 

 

 

In the video

  # 1475682 20-Jan-2016 20:27
He's got the support of Sarah Palin....  At least if she was President, the USA would be run by all her party, she would just be a mouthpiece. Trump though...ouch

  # 1475685 20-Jan-2016 20:32
Sideface:

 

Embarrassingly awful.

 

If elected he'll start Word War Three and we'll all die ...  frown

 

 

If Bush couldn't kill us with *2* terms, then this idiot can't either.

  # 1475686 20-Jan-2016 20:33
I had to laugh out loud when Palin endorsed him today, if Trump had any brains he would be putting SERIOUS distance between him and her. The two of them are dumber than a bag of hammers, which as I say it, I am aware is an insult to a bag of hammers.

