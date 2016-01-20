DarthKermit:

If that ain't bad enough, Sarah Palin is backing him now.
Gosh some of those people look so excited.
Make America great again :) That's funny that vast majority on whole inet claim that they would vote for Diz Nutz rather then Trump, but ... he lead ratings.
Either people lie.. a lot... or all rednecks of USA without inet access are going to vote for him :)
FFS, where are the sick bags
Embarrassingly awful.
If elected he'll start Word War Three and we'll all die ...
If elected he'll start World War Three and we'll all die ...
Hey if the price of freedom means that we all have to die, it must be worth it, right?
Hey if the price of freedom means we all have to die, it must be worth it, right?
Even NRA members don't want to die. They just want to kill someone else. Defending our freedom, of course.
In the video
He's got the support of Sarah Palin.... At least if she was President, the USA would be run by all her party, she would just be a mouthpiece. Trump though...ouch
If Bush couldn't kill us with *2* terms, then this idiot can't either.
I had to laugh out loud when Palin endorsed him today, if Trump had any brains he would be putting SERIOUS distance between him and her. The two of them are dumber than a bag of hammers, which as I say it, I am aware is an insult to a bag of hammers.