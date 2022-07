My predictions:

London is a financial centre for Europe. The downgrade of the UK credit rating, the loss for merchant banks to have access to the European market once they exit through "passporting" and particularly the fact that the Europeans would rather have the banking system "in house" - thus in Frankfurt, Paris, Dublin means that there's going to be no support at all from the EU - to make concessions to the UK to continue with the present arrangements. The EU wants those services themselves. History allowed the UK to hold a very strong position - but that just got thrown out the door. Financial services are a major part of the UK economy. You've seen the impact of this already by the collapse of share prices for Lloyds, RBS, Barclays. The large international banks had warned, and will carry out their warning to shift operations from London to Europe if Brexit was to happen.

The UK is not as important to the EU as the EU is to the UK. Size matters. 50% of UK exports in goods and services go to EU countries. Only 17% of exports in goods and services from the EU go to the UK. That places the UK in a very poor start position for negotiations of a "new deal" with a partner they just poked in the eye.

The EU may not survive. The resolve for the EU to survive will be strengthened by the exit of the UK. The UK may have done them a favour by leaving - if that initiates change to strengthen the EU.

The impact to NZ is unknown. It's premature to think that the UK will open up market access to NZ sheepmeat. About 50% of NZ existing lamb exports to Europe go to the UK, the remaining 50% to the continent. It's controlled by quota, the quota to the EU may remain unchanged, but minus the volume going to the UK. UK farmers need to gain access to Europe, CAPs are gone, no quotas in place, anything could happen - but it's about as unlikely that the UK will open up markets to NZ lamb as they will suddenly decide to buy all the butter and wool we can produce. IMO the potential biggest trade impact to NZ trade is a global one - if things get bad in UK and Europe, and that spreads to become global recession.

If there's recession and job losses in the UK - something I expect will happen - then bearing the brunt of this will be the poor, and minorities. That's just the way it works - nothing will change, they won't be opening new steel mills, shipyards, and carpet factories.

The best possible scenario (presuming brexit is inevitable) is that the UK negotiates a deal retaining almost everything they had, accepting the concessions they need, kind of a "Clayton's Brexit". If not, then they're going to be caned for many years.