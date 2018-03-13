Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 230784 13-Mar-2018 08:41
This deserves its own thread, rather than being buried on page 109 of another...

 

Last month, Labour hosted an event for young people.  The event was "opened" by our Prime Minister, and approximately one third of attendees were under the age of 18.

 

Recently, it has come to light that significant amounts of alcohol were consumed at the event, with acknowledgement that underage drinking occurred.  Additionally, separate complaints of sexual assault were made by four 16 year old boys and girls.

 

Prime Minister Ardern, to her credit, has called this as an Unsafe Environment.

 

 

 

The aspect of this incident that I find particularly disturbing:

 

The Labour Party determined that multiple sexual assaults should not be referred to the Police, but that they could be dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter.

 

 

 

It seems that the sexual assaults were attributed to one "bad apple", and it would be unfair to insinuate that this behaviour is endorsed by the New Zealand Labour Party, but their judgement (both in terms of enabling a situation such as this to occur with a significant number of minors present, and with respect to their attempt to resolve this matter behind closed doors) is of grave concern.

 

 

 

Additional reporting by NewsRoom:

 

https://www.newsroom.co.nz/2018/03/12/96033/labour-summer-school-claims

 

 

  # 1973737 13-Mar-2018 08:54
It should certainly be reported to police. No excuses.




  # 1973738 13-Mar-2018 08:55
They also failed to advise all parents.

 

Underage drinking was apparently condoned. 

 

Some massive failures of judgement here, and obviously (to me) the decisions to not go to the police were related to the concerns the supervisors had that they themselves would be held accountable for the behaviour. 

 

These are of course allegations, so with an open mind as to what actually happened, but the party has acknowledged "inappropriate behavior", which is a very "damage control" way to describe offending.

 

Heads need to roll.

 
 
 
 


  # 1973740 13-Mar-2018 08:56
Sounds a bit like a typical bible class camp.

 

I've always felt a bit uncomfortable with the concept of "youth wings" of political organisations.

  # 1973743 13-Mar-2018 09:00
From the Stuff article: "Labour general secretary Andrew Kirton will keep his job, but Ardern says he should have followed up with the victims, and sought professional advice and support sooner."

 

No, he shouldn't keep his job. He's not fit for this job, his decision making is faulty at best.




  # 1973745 13-Mar-2018 09:02
freitasm:

 

From the Stuff article: "Labour general secretary Andrew Kirton will keep his job, but Ardern says he should have followed up with the victims, and sought professional advice and support sooner."

 

No, he shouldn't keep his job. He's not fit for this job, his decision making is faulty at best.

 

 

100% agree. It's disgraceful and another display of JA's lack of experience as Leader of her party. If she can't get this right, what about the much bigger stuff.

 

 

  # 1973750 13-Mar-2018 09:08
This is a sexual assault on young people in Labours care. Not only should people lose their jobs but they should be investigated by the Police. This is inexcusable from any Organisation and the response is pathetic. I am sure the LAbour spin doctors are very busy.

  # 1973785 13-Mar-2018 09:50
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12011288

 

 

 

An MP knew about it. So Kirton and Woods both knew and didn't tell Ardern.

 

"However, he has defended his decision not to alert Ardern earlier, saying that would have been for reasons of political management and he was trying to keep it as tight as possible for the sake of those involved."

 

 

 

This alone should cost him his job. Woods should have followed up. JA should have been made aware. 

 

If Kirton keeps his job, then JA shouldn't keep hers. Though to be fair that leaves us with WP as PM, which is a truly disgusting thought. 

 

 

 

At the end of the day, people make mistakes, every one does. It's how this mistakes are handled that are the key to good leadership. In my opinion, this is a MASSIVE fail. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 1973786 13-Mar-2018 09:51
Jacinda should have cut the guy straight after learning about this. No delays, no waits. That's poor form.

 

If he had handled differently he could have had a chance. The way he did, no.




  # 1973787 13-Mar-2018 09:53
freitasm:

 

Jacinda should have cut the guy straight after learning about this. No delays, no waits. That's poor form.

 

If he had handled differently he could have had a chance. The way he did, no.

 

 

 

 

100%. Problem is she was kept in the dark to protect the party. A political decision. No doubt in my mind heads need to roll. JA campaigned on accountability and transparency and there have already been about 4 cases where it's evident they aren't going to deliver on this. 

 

 

  # 1973805 13-Mar-2018 10:14
Megan Woods should be let go too "... the victim was frustrated at the lack of contact, and follow-up support, from Labour."

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/102207447/minister-told-about-alleged-sexual-assault-at-young-labour-summer-camp-by-dissatisfied-victim 




  # 1973810 13-Mar-2018 10:18
In my opinion, if JA wants to restore credibility, it needs to act very very quickly, and suspend anyone involved pending an investigation.

 

From an employment situation, you can't really just sack someone without hearing their side of the story, people should be given a chance to properly explain their actions, but in my view there would be little standing in the way of sackings once that was complete, if even half of what was reported is true.

 

 

  # 1973821 13-Mar-2018 10:33
1) Labour allowed (did not supply) alcohol at youth camp - Labour's fault, poor judgement and potentially illegal. 

 

2) Multiple instances of sexual assault/harassment are alleged to have occurred - the alleged assailant's fault.

 

3) Labour did not inform parents or police - labour's fault and possibly an attempt to make it go away.

 

4) A delay in getting professional support for the alleged victims - Labour's fault

 

5) Labour party officials did not inform their PM. PM was consequently blind-sided by the allegation.

 

It will be interesting to see what the sequence of 4 and 5 was.

 

BTW has anyone noticed that when JA is dealing with a difficult interview she has tendency to talk out of one side of her mouth?




Mike



  # 1973826 13-Mar-2018 10:42
MikeAqua:

 

BTW has anyone noticed that when JA is dealing with a difficult interview she has tendency to talk out of one side of her mouth?

 

 

Interesting to watch how she moves from side to side as she's speaking.  This is a textbook example of "Shifty AF"

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/102201208/prime-minister-unaware-of-sexual-misconduct-allegations-at-labour-camp-last-month

  # 1973832 13-Mar-2018 10:53
"I will happily investigage"... Happily shouldn't be used in this context - just say "we will investigate"




  # 1973834 13-Mar-2018 10:54
MikeAqua:

 

It will be interesting to see what the sequence of 4 and 5 was.

 

BTW has anyone noticed that when JA is dealing with a difficult interview she has tendency to talk out of one side of her mouth?

 

 

 

 

Agreed on sequence, and our PM suffers Anxiety issues according to an interview she gave. It's one of the reasons she didn't want the PM's job. 

 

 

 

 

