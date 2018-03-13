This deserves its own thread, rather than being buried on page 109 of another...

Last month, Labour hosted an event for young people. The event was "opened" by our Prime Minister, and approximately one third of attendees were under the age of 18.

Recently, it has come to light that significant amounts of alcohol were consumed at the event, with acknowledgement that underage drinking occurred. Additionally, separate complaints of sexual assault were made by four 16 year old boys and girls.

Prime Minister Ardern, to her credit, has called this as an Unsafe Environment.

The aspect of this incident that I find particularly disturbing:

The Labour Party determined that multiple sexual assaults should not be referred to the Police, but that they could be dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter.

It seems that the sexual assaults were attributed to one "bad apple", and it would be unfair to insinuate that this behaviour is endorsed by the New Zealand Labour Party, but their judgement (both in terms of enabling a situation such as this to occur with a significant number of minors present, and with respect to their attempt to resolve this matter behind closed doors) is of grave concern.

Additional reporting by NewsRoom:

https://www.newsroom.co.nz/2018/03/12/96033/labour-summer-school-claims