Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsPoliticsOur new coalition government.


1568 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

# 240664 19-Sep-2018 13:32
Send private message quote this post

Stay on topic please we don't what this thread locked as well.

 

 

 

Just wondering why the Labour lead portion has been removed and its now just a coalition government.

 

 

 

Has there been a formal press release or anything or have I just missed it.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 156
415 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2093145 19-Sep-2018 13:56
Send private message quote this post

Probaby because many media commentators now believe that 'Labour-led' is a misnomer ;-)




--

OldGeek.

774 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  # 2093153 19-Sep-2018 14:11
Send private message quote this post

Mspec:

 

Just wondering why the Labour lead portion has been removed and its now just a coalition government.

 

 

 

 

It's a directive that came recently from Winston himself.  (in a radio interview on 13/09/18)

 

 

Peters insisted the Government was not "Labour-led"; instead, he said, "I'm afraid it's a coalition called Labour and NZ First.”

 

 

(As reported on in Richard Harman's politik blog)

 

Peters reinforced his point later that day in the house:

 

 

Paula Bennett: “Will the Labour-led Government support the Employment Relations Amendment Bill that was approved by Cabinet as it is currently written?”

 

Winston Peters: On behalf of the Prime Minister, after 25 years of MMP we expect members of Parliament to come here understanding the lexicon and language of MMP. That's number one—it's a coalition between the Labour Party and New Zealand First with support agreement from the Green Party. Having got that out of the way, can I just say that the bill is progressing successfully and it will pass in the fullness of time.

 

 

 

 

Of course, this culminated in the farcical assertion from Jacinda Ardern that she had never referred to it as a "Labour Led Government", despite there being literally dozens of occasions where she's done so publicly.

 

Newshub:

 

A reporter asked Ms Ardern if she has asked her ministers to stop using the term Labour led Government at her post-Cabinet address today.

 

 

"I don't believe I've ever used that phrase and I expect them to refer to us as a coalition Government that's the truth of our arrangement," Ms Ardern said.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


8994 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2093157 19-Sep-2018 14:14
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

That's an interesting way to start a new thread:

 

State something as fact (that "labour led" has been removed from the description of the present coalition government)

 

Then ask for other people to provide evidence for something you've already stated as fact.

 

Perhaps you should ask yourself - before posting - whether you're just trolling for a response.

169 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  # 2093167 19-Sep-2018 14:28
Send private message quote this post

I get a sense that you’re having a rough day today Fred99...

The question asked was “WHY”. Not asking for evidence.

Maybe you could address the OPs topic instead of just making another personal attack?



1568 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2093169 19-Sep-2018 14:29
Send private message quote this post

Fred99:

 

That's an interesting way to start a new thread:

 

State something as fact (that "labour led" has been removed from the description of the present coalition government)

 

Then ask for other people to provide evidence for something you've already stated as fact.

 

Perhaps you should ask yourself - before posting - whether you're just trolling for a response.

 

 

 

 

Sigh , No I did know it was fact and thank you @6FIEND for pointing me to some links that cleared it up. 

 

I was not trolling for any response it was a perfectly reasonable question that I wanted to know about but thank you for your pov.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

517 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  # 2093171 19-Sep-2018 14:30
Send private message quote this post

Fred99:

That's an interesting way to start a new thread:


State something as fact (that "labour led" has been removed from the description of the present coalition government)


Then ask for other people to provide evidence for something you've already stated as fact.


Perhaps you should ask yourself - before posting - whether you're just trolling for a response.



Could I kindly refer you to the first sentence in the opening post, says something about staying on topic I think...

8994 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2093184 19-Sep-2018 14:46
Send private message quote this post

rjt123:
Fred99:

 

That's an interesting way to start a new thread:

 

State something as fact (that "labour led" has been removed from the description of the present coalition government)

 

Then ask for other people to provide evidence for something you've already stated as fact.

 

Perhaps you should ask yourself - before posting - whether you're just trolling for a response.

 



Could I kindly refer you to the first sentence in the opening post, says something about staying on topic I think...

 

My comments are on topic given that the thread title is referring to "new" coalition government - which in context of the OP's assertion that the description of the coalition government had been formally changed implies that there's a "new coalition" - which there isn't.

 

It seemed to me to be deliberately creating an opportunity for the choir to break into song.

 
 
 
 


14474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2093232 19-Sep-2018 15:05
Send private message quote this post

During TV3 News last night Jacinda ardern said that it is a Coalition Government and not a Labour led coalition and it was going to be referred to as simply the Coalition Government. Same government new signage.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 



1568 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2093236 19-Sep-2018 15:10
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

During TV3 News last night Jacinda ardern said that it is a Coalition Government and not a Labour led coalition and it was going to be referred to as simply the Coalition Government. Same government new signage.

 

 

 

 

Thanks did not see that I watch One news and cannot remember seeing anything about it.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

774 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  # 2093238 19-Sep-2018 15:11
Send private message quote this post

Fred99:

 

My comments are on topic given that the thread title is referring to "new" coalition government - which in context of the OP's assertion that the description of the coalition government had been formally changed implies that there's a "new coalition" - which there isn't.

 

 

 

 

I think you may be "reading between the lines" and finding a message that was never intended by the author.

 

I hope that @Mspec will correct me if I'm wrong, but I took the thread title to be more of a reference to the "Jacinda Ardern - Our new PM" thread that was just locked.  Essentially, this is an attempt to a) start a new thread that was more generally focused on our current government, rather than an individual minister, and b) introduce a topical conversation starter for discussion.

14474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2093242 19-Sep-2018 15:14
Send private message quote this post

Mspec:

 

MikeB4:

 

During TV3 News last night Jacinda ardern said that it is a Coalition Government and not a Labour led coalition and it was going to be referred to as simply the Coalition Government. Same government new signage.

 

 

 

 

Thanks did not see that I watch One news and cannot remember seeing anything about it.

 

 

I think it is a more representative name to refer to it as The Coalition given that Winston is one of the Leaders. It probably helps all concerned feel part of it. Now they need to get on with the job.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 



1568 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2093244 19-Sep-2018 15:14
Send private message quote this post

6FIEND:

 

Fred99:

 

My comments are on topic given that the thread title is referring to "new" coalition government - which in context of the OP's assertion that the description of the coalition government had been formally changed implies that there's a "new coalition" - which there isn't.

 

 

 

 

I think you may be "reading between the lines" and finding a message that was never intended by the author.

 

I hope that @Mspec will correct me if I'm wrong, but I took the thread title to be more of a reference to the "Jacinda Ardern - Our new PM" thread that was just locked.  Essentially, this is an attempt to a) start a new thread that was more generally focused on our current government, rather than an individual minister, and b) introduce a topical conversation starter for discussion.

 

 

That was my exact way of thinking laughing




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

8994 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2093252 19-Sep-2018 15:30
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

Mspec:

 

MikeB4:

 

During TV3 News last night Jacinda ardern said that it is a Coalition Government and not a Labour led coalition and it was going to be referred to as simply the Coalition Government. Same government new signage.

 

 

 

 

Thanks did not see that I watch One news and cannot remember seeing anything about it.

 

 

I think it is a more representative name to refer to it as The Coalition given that Winston is one of the Leaders. It probably helps all concerned feel part of it. Now they need to get on with the job.

 

 

Precisely.  From what I'd read from previous press releases etc, even if Jacinda (and others) had referred to is as "Labour led", she/they had also commonly just referred to "The Coalition".

 

IMO it's a political journalist beat-up, some of whom have bias and an axe to grind - particularly WRT Peters.

 

If all Peters wants is that minor change - let him have it - and just hope that's it.  Probably won't be though - and that's a problem.

774 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  # 2093263 19-Sep-2018 15:43
Send private message quote this post

OK - subject change.  (but still concerning our Coalition Government)

 

Who remembers political polls?  You know, we used to get them reported on publicly several timer per month.  Eg:

 

 

 

 

There haven't been any publicly reported polls since May this year.   To go more than a quarter without one is unprecedented in recent history. 

 

I wonder what the reason for this might be?

14474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2093268 19-Sep-2018 15:50
Send private message quote this post

The polsters got bored 




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 156
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19

Malwarebytes overhauls flagship product with new UI, faster engine and lighter footprint
Posted 6-Nov-2019 11:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.