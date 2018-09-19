Stay on topic please we don't what this thread locked as well.
Just wondering why the Labour lead portion has been removed and its now just a coalition government.
Has there been a formal press release or anything or have I just missed it.
Probaby because many media commentators now believe that 'Labour-led' is a misnomer ;-)
It's a directive that came recently from Winston himself. (in a radio interview on 13/09/18)
Peters insisted the Government was not "Labour-led"; instead, he said, "I'm afraid it's a coalition called Labour and NZ First.”
(As reported on in Richard Harman's politik blog)
Peters reinforced his point later that day in the house:
Paula Bennett: “Will the Labour-led Government support the Employment Relations Amendment Bill that was approved by Cabinet as it is currently written?”
Winston Peters: On behalf of the Prime Minister, after 25 years of MMP we expect members of Parliament to come here understanding the lexicon and language of MMP. That's number one—it's a coalition between the Labour Party and New Zealand First with support agreement from the Green Party. Having got that out of the way, can I just say that the bill is progressing successfully and it will pass in the fullness of time.
Of course, this culminated in the farcical assertion from Jacinda Ardern that she had never referred to it as a "Labour Led Government", despite there being literally dozens of occasions where she's done so publicly.
Newshub:
A reporter asked Ms Ardern if she has asked her ministers to stop using the term Labour led Government at her post-Cabinet address today.
"I don't believe I've ever used that phrase and I expect them to refer to us as a coalition Government that's the truth of our arrangement," Ms Ardern said.
Sigh , No I did know it was fact and thank you @6FIEND for pointing me to some links that cleared it up.
I was not trolling for any response it was a perfectly reasonable question that I wanted to know about but thank you for your pov.
Could I kindly refer you to the first sentence in the opening post, says something about staying on topic I think...
My comments are on topic given that the thread title is referring to "new" coalition government - which in context of the OP's assertion that the description of the coalition government had been formally changed implies that there's a "new coalition" - which there isn't.
It seemed to me to be deliberately creating an opportunity for the choir to break into song.
During TV3 News last night Jacinda ardern said that it is a Coalition Government and not a Labour led coalition and it was going to be referred to as simply the Coalition Government. Same government new signage.
Thanks did not see that I watch One news and cannot remember seeing anything about it.
I think you may be "reading between the lines" and finding a message that was never intended by the author.
I hope that @Mspec will correct me if I'm wrong, but I took the thread title to be more of a reference to the "Jacinda Ardern - Our new PM" thread that was just locked. Essentially, this is an attempt to a) start a new thread that was more generally focused on our current government, rather than an individual minister, and b) introduce a topical conversation starter for discussion.
Mspec:
I think it is a more representative name to refer to it as The Coalition given that Winston is one of the Leaders. It probably helps all concerned feel part of it. Now they need to get on with the job.
6FIEND:
I think you may be "reading between the lines" and finding a message that was never intended by the author.
I hope that @Mspec will correct me if I'm wrong, but I took the thread title to be more of a reference to the "Jacinda Ardern - Our new PM" thread that was just locked. Essentially, this is an attempt to a) start a new thread that was more generally focused on our current government, rather than an individual minister, and b) introduce a topical conversation starter for discussion.
That was my exact way of thinking
Precisely. From what I'd read from previous press releases etc, even if Jacinda (and others) had referred to is as "Labour led", she/they had also commonly just referred to "The Coalition".
IMO it's a political journalist beat-up, some of whom have bias and an axe to grind - particularly WRT Peters.
If all Peters wants is that minor change - let him have it - and just hope that's it. Probably won't be though - and that's a problem.
OK - subject change. (but still concerning our Coalition Government)
Who remembers political polls? You know, we used to get them reported on publicly several timer per month. Eg:
There haven't been any publicly reported polls since May this year. To go more than a quarter without one is unprecedented in recent history.
I wonder what the reason for this might be?
The polsters got bored
