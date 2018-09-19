Mspec: Just wondering why the Labour lead portion has been removed and its now just a coalition government.

It's a directive that came recently from Winston himself. (in a radio interview on 13/09/18)

Peters insisted the Government was not "Labour-led"; instead, he said, "I'm afraid it's a coalition called Labour and NZ First.”

(As reported on in Richard Harman's politik blog)

Peters reinforced his point later that day in the house:

Paula Bennett: “Will the Labour-led Government support the Employment Relations Amendment Bill that was approved by Cabinet as it is currently written?” Winston Peters: On behalf of the Prime Minister, after 25 years of MMP we expect members of Parliament to come here understanding the lexicon and language of MMP. That's number one—it's a coalition between the Labour Party and New Zealand First with support agreement from the Green Party. Having got that out of the way, can I just say that the bill is progressing successfully and it will pass in the fullness of time.

Of course, this culminated in the farcical assertion from Jacinda Ardern that she had never referred to it as a "Labour Led Government", despite there being literally dozens of occasions where she's done so publicly.