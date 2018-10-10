Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsPoliticsThe conservative religious right crazy stupid people


BDFL - Memuneh
65080 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 242088 10-Oct-2018 12:11
Send private message quote this post

“Saturday was the best day in American politics since World War II,” Fischer declared. “I believe the demons of hell, under Satan’s direction, threw every single piece of weaponry, every single piece of firepower that they had, threw it into the battle to take out Brett Kavanaugh. They wanted him not just defeated, they wanted him destroyed. I believe it represented a victory of Jesus Christ over Satan and the powers of darkness and evil.”

 

 

Christians that don't live by the principles of Christianity... But hey, whatever makes money for them.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
14491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2105514 10-Oct-2018 12:25
Send private message quote this post

Good lord. Words fail me




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 



BDFL - Memuneh
65080 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2105516 10-Oct-2018 12:26
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4: Good lord. 

 

 

I see what you did there.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


Lock him up!
10982 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2105518 10-Oct-2018 12:30
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I believe it actually is a kind of madness. The same kind that makes people join cults and drink kool-aid. It can't be reasoned with. It can't be debated rationally. It is a psychosis, in which all input from the real world is filtered through a distorting lens of fanatical insanity. The brains of people who think like this are damaged beyond repair. They can't be helped. The only hope is to contain them. Think of a zombie plague and a high wall.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

88 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  # 2105526 10-Oct-2018 12:40
Send private message quote this post

Nice title, careful you don't get banned 

 

/s



BDFL - Memuneh
65080 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2105531 10-Oct-2018 12:50
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

msreef:

 

Nice title, careful you don't get banned 

 

/s

 

 

Ah,ah. No, not even funny.

 

Instead of barbs, discuss the topic. Do tell me, you don't think this kind of preaching is just crazy talk by people with self-interest?




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

5419 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2105537 10-Oct-2018 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

I believe it actually is a kind of madness. The same kind that makes people join cults and drink kool-aid. It can't be reasoned with. It can't be debated rationally. It is a psychosis, in which all input from the real world is filtered through a distorting lens of fanatical insanity. The brains of people who think like this are damaged beyond repair. They can't be helped. The only hope is to contain them. Think of a zombie plague and a high wall.

 

I agree.  I think some people  are predisposed to becoming zealots ( I also think reasonable people can be turned into zealots by traumatic experiences, but that's a different thing).  Religion seems to have a particular appeal for those types of people but then so do other causes.  They also like conspiracies.

 

For example... people loosening wheel-nuts on DoC workers vehicles over 1080.  Or vegans threatening to fire-bomb butchers.  Or people who undertake self-immolation ...

 

 




Mike

14491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2105538 10-Oct-2018 12:57
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

msreef:

 

Nice title, careful you don't get banned 

 

/s

 

 

Ah,ah. No, not even funny.

 

Instead of barbs, discuss the topic. Do tell me, you don't think this kind of preaching is just crazy talk by people with self-interest?

 

 

 

 

Christian fundementalism is wide spread in the grass roots of Trumps support. Its this type of BS  that dangerously influences those persons. It makes the US future even more shakey. Trump is slowly but surely establishing an untouchability around himself and his intended dynasty.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

 
 
 
 


5419 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2105594 10-Oct-2018 13:37
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

Christian fundementalism is wide spread in the grass roots of Trumps support. Its this type of BS  that dangerously influences those persons. It makes the US future even more shakey. Trump is slowly but surely establishing an untouchability around himself and his intended dynasty.

 

 

That's a finite and shrinking demographic.  Sooner or later the GOP will realise it has to change to be a credible political force.  Prominent repubs realise(d) that already - McCain, Flake etc.




Mike

4202 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2105619 10-Oct-2018 14:29
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Although I do find it a little reassuring that the item Mauricio linked to was from a "Right Wing Watch" organisation that aims to expose the "hard right" and they have 40,000 youtube subscribers,

 

While the group that is the original source has 800.....  :)

9005 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2105650 10-Oct-2018 15:08
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Although I do find it a little reassuring that the item Mauricio linked to was from a "Right Wing Watch" organisation that aims to expose the "hard right" and they have 40,000 youtube subscribers,

 

While the group that is the original source has 800.....  :)

 

 

Don't be reassured.  Bryan Fisher is associated with the "American Family Association" with 180,000 paid subscriber members, and who run a network of 180 radio stations all across America.

 

I expect as they have their own website, with podcasts, live streaming etc, the evil world of YouTube isn't something they put a lot of effort in to.

 

 

1139 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2105656 10-Oct-2018 15:19
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: Christians that don't live by the principles of Christianity... But hey, whatever makes money for them.

 

Was this in reference to the column (just trying to find it) or the video clip?

5419 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2105664 10-Oct-2018 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Fred99:

 

wellygary:

 

Although I do find it a little reassuring that the item Mauricio linked to was from a "Right Wing Watch" organisation that aims to expose the "hard right" and they have 40,000 youtube subscribers,

 

While the group that is the original source has 800.....  :)

 

 

Don't be reassured.  Bryan Fisher is associated with the "American Family Association" with 180,000 paid subscriber members, and who run a network of 180 radio stations all across America.

 

I expect as they have their own website, with podcasts, live streaming etc, the evil world of YouTube isn't something they put a lot of effort in to.

 

 

180,000 out of 300 million is 0.06% if my maths is right. They have 1,000 people for each of their radio stations. 

 

For comparison, concert FM in NZ gets about 600,000 listeners across a week.




Mike

9005 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2105682 10-Oct-2018 16:03
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

Fred99:

 

wellygary:

 

Although I do find it a little reassuring that the item Mauricio linked to was from a "Right Wing Watch" organisation that aims to expose the "hard right" and they have 40,000 youtube subscribers,

 

While the group that is the original source has 800.....  :)

 

 

Don't be reassured.  Bryan Fisher is associated with the "American Family Association" with 180,000 paid subscriber members, and who run a network of 180 radio stations all across America.

 

I expect as they have their own website, with podcasts, live streaming etc, the evil world of YouTube isn't something they put a lot of effort in to.

 

 

180,000 out of 300 million is 0.06% if my maths is right. They have 1,000 people for each of their radio stations. 

 

For comparison, concert FM in NZ gets about 600,000 listeners across a week.

 

 

That's paid subscribers to AFA - not the radio stations which are obviously free.

Lock him up!
10982 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2105684 10-Oct-2018 16:10
Send private message quote this post

You are talking about a place where televangelists demand (and get) money to fund private jets. All doing the lord's work (whatever that is), of course. Do not assume anything where American religious nuts are concerned.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

14491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2105688 10-Oct-2018 16:16
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

You are talking about a place where televangelists demand (and get) money to fund private jets. All doing the lord's work (whatever that is), of course. Do not assume anything where American religious nuts are concerned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

We have that right here in Aotearoa. Destiny Church. 




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.