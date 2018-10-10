Rikkitic: I believe it actually is a kind of madness. The same kind that makes people join cults and drink kool-aid. It can't be reasoned with. It can't be debated rationally. It is a psychosis, in which all input from the real world is filtered through a distorting lens of fanatical insanity. The brains of people who think like this are damaged beyond repair. They can't be helped. The only hope is to contain them. Think of a zombie plague and a high wall.

I agree. I think some people are predisposed to becoming zealots ( I also think reasonable people can be turned into zealots by traumatic experiences, but that's a different thing). Religion seems to have a particular appeal for those types of people but then so do other causes. They also like conspiracies.

For example... people loosening wheel-nuts on DoC workers vehicles over 1080. Or vegans threatening to fire-bomb butchers. Or people who undertake self-immolation ...