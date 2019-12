Bluntj: I don't think all Saudi's are murdering b's as you call it (surprised this language is allowed here). Clearly this new regime is dumb to have ordered such a public execution and to think they will get away with it. The new "proof" has only just been reported and I am confident the world will take an appropriate response, especially considering what they have done to Qatar with the blockade. Nothing will change. Executions in a large number of countries have been going on since Adam and Eve and will continue long after we have departed this earth. It is how they dispense their definition of Justice. Do you really think Britains response to Russias poisonings will change the way Putin dispenses justice in the future? Do you really think Trump will change the way Nth Korea dispenses justice after a few so called peace conferences and camera smilies? Whilst we find it abhorrent, it will not be us screaming on forums or facebook that change it.

I tend to agree on regards to nothing will change. The sad part will be that is it likely they will (like Russia) get away with it despite how clumsy it has been done (assuming that is what occurred). The unfortunate reality is $ i.e trade is worth more than morals and ethics. Would NZ risk 1b in trade ?

At the end of the day the likely consequence will simply be increased awareness of that regimes practices. Imho it is only a matter of time (1-5 decades) before all authoritarian regimes come to their end

I am informed the issue will be raised at the NZ PM's meeting Monday but I suspect until there is absolute proof the predictable response will be we are awaiting proof and if that occurs perhaps the usual UN talk fest will occur with no consequence :(