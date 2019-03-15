Developing story, but it appears at least 20 shots fired, and at least several seriously injured.
I'm shocked and appalled. Please FFS - not this in NZ.
Shooter / s supposedly still active!
Be safe!
All Christchurch Schools now on lockdown!
I bet you this will be a lone wolf attack. Quite shocked to see it is in NZ. All he people at work talking about it and I was like, Nah surely not...
This is scary!
It was only a matter of time in my view. I have been predicting it, as appalling as it is, for some time. We aren't as isolated as people like to think. I actually think it makes us more of a target in some ways.
The question is, what will the reaction and consequence be?
> I'm shocked and appalled. Please FFS - not this in NZ.
Not this anywhere in the world. Both TVNZ 1 and Three have broken from scheduled programming to cover this.
Christchurch seems to be the main place for white supremacists in NZ...
stinger:
> I'm shocked and appalled. Please FFS - not this in NZ.
Not this anywhere in the world. Both TVNZ 1 and Three have broken from scheduled programming to cover this.
Yes - not anywhere in the world - but this country is my home.
Al Jazeera live is running BREAKING banners on repeat.
I am unsure on numbers but have seen 4 dead 40 injured claims.
Zeon:
Christchurch seems to be the main place for white supremacists in NZ...
You think that's an appropriate opinion to express?
Coil:
I bet you this will be a lone wolf attack. Quite shocked to see it is in NZ. All he people at work talking about it and I was like, Nah surely not...
Whether or not it's true, I expect a terrrorist organization to claim credit for this by association. This, I believe will open a can of worms for the Government on how it responds. As a one off attack, I'd support a wait and see (Watching carefully) approach
I read that some members of the Bangladesh Cricket team were in the Mosque, I wonder if they were the target?
Fred99:
Zeon:
Christchurch seems to be the main place for white supremacists in NZ...
You think that's an appropriate opinion to express?
It's not an opinion and of course, really sad to hear about this. I am wondering if one of those people are the potential perpetrator.
From Stuff:
I'm just heartbroken," says Muslim Association of Marlborough chairman
Muslim Association of Marlborough chairman Zayd Blissett said he found out about the shooting from a text sent by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) at 2.04pm on Friday saying "50 shot" during Friday prayers in Christchurch.
"I'm just heartbroken. In fact I'm sitting here crying," he said.
"This is New Zealand. This can't happen here."
...
Christchurch Hospital ED cleared out
Stuff understands the emergency department at Christchurch Hospital had been cleared out. Hospital staff were expecting about 40 to 50 injured people.
...
Men led from building, police carrying children
Four or five men with their hands on their head were led by police from a building in Linwood.
Mitch Redman, a witness at the scene, said the men came out of the building on Aldwins Rd about 2.20pm.
Police carried out two or three children from the building and put them in a car, he said.
There was a heavy police presence in the area, he said.
networkn:
Whether or not it's true, I expect a terrrorist organization to claim credit for this by association. This, I believe will open a can of worms for the Government on how it responds. As a one off attack, I'd support a wait and see (Watching carefully) approach
I read that some members of the Bangladesh Cricket team were in the Mosque, I wonder if they were the target?
Removed by GV 27.
Zeon:
Fred99:
Zeon:
Christchurch seems to be the main place for white supremacists in NZ...
You think that's an appropriate opinion to express?
It's not an opinion and of course, really sad to hear about this. I am wondering if one of those people are the potential perpetrator.
It is an opinion of course - you're stating something that you can't substantiate with anything factual.
People on reddit local to CHCH are suggesting a man named ********* live streamed this and they also say there were multiple supporting comments from NZ Nationalists.