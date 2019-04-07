Fred99: Afaict, every epidiomological and sociological metric on sexual health strongly favours non judgemental "liberal" public health policy, and condemns conservative policies (abstinence as a viable preventative measure, it only happens to deviates etc) as an utter, abject failure.

The correlation with conservative policies however, is not representative of causation. The strong religious beliefs are what drives the belief that abstinence is a viable preventative measure. That's an important distinction.

Of course none of this invalidates the claim that it simply doesn't work, so I agree with you.