I thought it'd be a good idea to start a thread involving Republican scandals, not involving Trump.
For reasons unknown, "Conservatives" seem to gravitate toward strange sex.
So likely not-safe-for-work. I assume children won't be reading this political discussion either.
To start this off, North Carolina.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/04/us/north-carolina-republicans.html
New York Times
Like ‘Stepping on a Rake’: A Wave of Scandals Hits North Carolina Republicans
When Republicans took control of virtually every lever of North Carolina’s state government for the first time since Reconstruction, they set out to transform the historically moderate Southern state into a more conservative stronghold.
That was less than seven years ago.
These days, the question is how much Republicans may have set their project back with a recent string of remarkable self-inflicted wounds.
“It’s never a dull moment with the Republicans here,” said Morgan Jackson, a Democratic strategist and an ally of Gov. Roy Cooper, the Democrat whose November 2016 election was helped along by the protracted fight over a Republican-backed bill limiting the bathroom choices of transgender people. “Every time we think it can’t get worse, they figure out a way to dig deeper.”
This week, federal prosecutors announced that the chairman of the state’s Republican Party, Robin Hayes, had been indicted on charges of bribery and other crimes related to a scheme they said was designed to aid a major donor, who was also charged. The revelation came almost six weeks after Republicans faced the rare embarrassment of watching their seeming victory in a congressional race unravel after it became clear that their nominee had financed an illicit voter-turnout effort.
...
Carter Wrenn, a longtime Republican consultant in North Carolina, said the allegations of chicanery created “a smell in the air and around the Republican Party.” The party, he said, would do well to try to quickly isolate the scandals.
Indeed, the Republican Party played down the idea of chaos, even as it moved to put a limited distance between itself and the accused. In a statement on Wednesday, it said Mr. Hayes had “relinquished most of his day-to-day duties” and that another Republican leader, Aubrey Woodard, had been named acting chairman. On Monday, the day before his indictment became public, Mr. Hayes said he planned to step down later this year as party chairman, citing his health.
The indictment is a dramatic turn of events for Mr. Hayes, 73, a former State House majority whip whose family founded the Cannon Mills textiles company, and who has long been an advocate of integrating biblical principles into state government. He opposes abortion and was criticized, in an unsuccessful 1996 run for governor, for supporting a sex education curriculum that promoted abstinence and recommended cleaning genitals with Lysol disinfectant after sex.
...