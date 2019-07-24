Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 253066 24-Jul-2019 09:32
To paraphrase judges presiding over a death sentence ruling: "May God have mercy upon their souls"



https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/europe/114457965/boris-johnson-uks-next-prime-minister-and-his-chaotic-path-to-power

Boris Johnson, UK's next PM, pledges to deliver Brexit, defeat Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson, Britain's blustering Brexit campaigner, has been chosen as the UK's next prime minister, with a resounding mandate from the Conservative Party but conflicting demands from a politically divided country.

Johnson is set to take the top job on Wednesday after winning an election to lead the governing Conservatives. He will have just over three months to make good on his promise to lead the UK out of the European Union by October 31.
  # 2282631 24-Jul-2019 09:44
😭




  # 2282644 24-Jul-2019 09:56
At least he's open about how he's going to operate, from the horse's mouth:

 

 

Let us suppose you are losing an argument.

 

The facts are overwhelmingly against you, and the more people focus on the reality the worse it is for you and your case.

 

Your best bet in these circumstances is to perform a manoeuvre that a great campaigner describes as "throwing a dead cat on the table, mate"

 

That is because there is one thing that is absolutely certain about throwing a dead cat on the dining room table – and I don’t mean that people will be outraged, alarmed, disgusted.

 

That is true, but irrelevant. The key point, says my Australian friend, is that everyone will shout "Jeez, mate, there’s a dead cat on the table!"

 

In other words they will be talking about the dead cat, the thing you want them to talk about, and they will not be talking about the issue that has been causing you so much grief.

 

 

Gaslighting 101 from a serial liar - now the UK PM.

 
 
 
 


  # 2282713 24-Jul-2019 10:38
Surely being a serial liar is the main attribute for being a politician.

 

After all, they all exhibit the characteristic in spades.

  # 2282716 24-Jul-2019 10:44
A fine bromance ...

 

President Trump offered the highest praise to Johnson (Washington, Tuesday):

 

 

“He’s tough and he’s smart. They say the British Trump. They say that’s a good thing. They like me over there. That’s what they wanted. He’ll get it done. Boris is good.”

 




  # 2282727 24-Jul-2019 10:57
Amazing that Trump can make the appointment of a British PM about himself.

 

There are a couple of things wrong with the sentence as well. Nobody has said Johnston is the British Trump (he can string a complete sentence together for a start and doesn't

 

use crayons when he's writing a letter) and the majority of Brits hate Trump and everything he represents.

  # 2282740 24-Jul-2019 11:26
Sideface:

 

A fine bromance ...

 

President Trump offered the highest praise to Johnson (Washington, Tuesday):

 

 

“He’s tough and he’s smart. They say the British Trump. They say that’s a good thing. They like me over there. That’s what they wanted. He’ll get it done. Boris is good.”

 

 

 

Who is "they"?

  # 2282760 24-Jul-2019 12:07
MurrayM:

 

Sideface:

 

A fine bromance ...

 

President Trump offered the highest praise to Johnson (Washington, Tuesday):

 

 

“He’s tough and he’s smart. They say the British Trump. They say that’s a good thing. They like me over there. That’s what they wanted. He’ll get it done. Boris is good.”

 

 

 

Who is "they"?

 

 

Just Google: "Trump's Imaginary Friends"

 

 

 




Sideface

 
 
 
 


  # 2282772 24-Jul-2019 12:26
SJB:

 

Amazing that Trump can make the appointment of a British PM about himself.

 

There are a couple of things wrong with the sentence as well. Nobody has said Johnston is the British Trump (he can string a complete sentence together for a start and doesn't

 

use crayons when he's writing a letter) and the majority of Brits hate Trump and everything he represents.

 

 

 

 

I disagree; it would only be amazing if he didn't make it all about himself. If Liz, bless her, finally has enough of what's become of her beloved country and shuffles off her mortal coil, he'll probably make Charles' ascension to the throne all about himself too.




  # 2282786 24-Jul-2019 12:48
Who the hell would want the job? Boris will get rolled as soon as his popularity drops.

  # 2282811 24-Jul-2019 13:38
12 eye-watering facts about the new British prime minister, Boris Johnson from the Spinoff.

 

Let's not forget he's been voted in by a tiny subset of the wider UK population - Conservative Party members who bothered to vote.

 

At this stage what will happen come election time is anyone's guess, as is the amount of damage the man can cause between now and then. Given he clearly suffers from foot-in-mouth disease this could be substantial.

 

Not sure of the validity of the polling quoted in that piece linked to above, but interesting to see there the 'don't knows' at 42% compared to 34% for Johnson and 20% for Corbyn.

  # 2282816 24-Jul-2019 13:44
DarthKermit:

 

Who the hell would want the job? Boris will get rolled as soon as his popularity drops.

 

 

Rather than  being rolled by his own party to be replaced with yet another unelected PM, it's more likely that they'll lose confidence of parliament as Boris won't be able to renegotiate a better brexit deal.  So then, if there's a GE:

 

 

Boris should raise the polling for the conservatives - at least in the short-term, but that'll be by raiding UKIP/Brexit Party votes.

 

The expected result of a GE is as clear as mud. The only "mandate" is the result of a non-binding referendum held three years and two prime ministers ago.

  # 2282822 24-Jul-2019 14:00
I thought Cameron stated that the referendum was binding although not in a legal sense maybe.

 

If you think the UK run by Johnston is going to be bad Corbyn and his hard left cronies would be a disaster.

 

Difficult to see where this is all going to end. If Brexit happens or is cancelled it's going to be a festering sore for years. In hindsight (a wonderful thing) these splits would have been avoided if the UK had never joined. Then it would have been an on-going low-level discussion about joining, a bit like 'do we need the monarchy?

  # 2282825 24-Jul-2019 14:08
The other thing to consider in an election scenario are the SNP. They will probably sweep almost all the seats in Scotland so I can see a scenario where Labour and the SNP can achieve a majority.

 

No doubt one of the conditions the SNP would have is another referendum on Scottish independence which they might well win.

 

 

  # 2282837 24-Jul-2019 14:49
SJB:

 

I thought Cameron stated that the referendum was binding although not in a legal sense maybe.

 

 

 

 

Referenda are never truly binding on most governments. The government is bound to follow the law, but the parliament - which is controlled by the governing party - can always change the law to suit. It is the same situation with a 'binding' referendum on cannabis reform in New Zealand. The current parliament could pass a law that comes into force upon the positive result of a referendum and repeals itself upon a negative result, but there's nothing stopping the next parliament from simply repealing that law again immediately to reverse the changes.

 

There are a few exceptions, for example, Australian constitutional changes can only be made via referendum, and the constitution enforces the referendum result. So the Australian government cannot ignore the result of a constitutional change referendum unless they first manage to pass a constitutional change (by referendum) which allows them to ignore the results of constitutional referenda.




  # 2282863 24-Jul-2019 15:19
Surprise. UK politicians who blamed Europe for everything now have a prime minister who blames Europe for everything and very likely to continue that way for as long as he can get away with it.

