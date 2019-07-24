To paraphrase judges presiding over a death sentence ruling: "May God have mercy upon their souls"
Boris Johnson, UK's next PM, pledges to deliver Brexit, defeat Jeremy Corbyn
Boris Johnson, Britain's blustering Brexit campaigner, has been chosen as the UK's next prime minister, with a resounding mandate from the Conservative Party but conflicting demands from a politically divided country.
Johnson is set to take the top job on Wednesday after winning an election to lead the governing Conservatives. He will have just over three months to make good on his promise to lead the UK out of the European Union by October 31.
...