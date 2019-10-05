Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsPoliticsUS Presidential contenders: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren


3591 posts

Uber Geek


# 257473 5-Oct-2019 10:46
Send private message quote this post

With all the splashback from Joe Biden's son Hunter, things are looking good for presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren

Jacob Wohl’s Bogus Warren Accuser Exaggerated His Military Service Record

Kelvin Whelly claimed to be a Marine combat vet who took fire in Afghanistan. The Marines say that never happened.

By Daily Beast, Will Sommer

Blundering conservative operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman attempted to smear another Trump foe with a press conference outside Burkman’s home on Thursday, this time alleging without any proof that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is a “cougar” who hired a male escort.

The event had the trademarks of many of their previous, notoriously inept political stunts, including attempts to smear former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg with fake sexual assault claims. Those earlier, obviously fake smear attempts had become Twitter punchlines, and made Wohl and Burkman into laughingstocks even among many of their allies on the right.

But this time, the accuser they were touting was a retired Marine.

Kelvin Whelly, a self-described Marine-turned-male-escort, stepped up to the podium alongside Wohl and Burkman. Without any proof, he claimed to have engaged in a series of increasingly ludicrous sex acts with Warren after meeting her on male escort site “Cowboys4Angels.”

Wohl and Burkman repeatedly leaned on Whelly’s military service as a “combat veteran” in Afghanistan as proof that his allegation was credible.

...Service records provided by the Marines Corps and reviewed by The Daily Beast confirm that Whelly was in the Marines from 2014 to 2016, but that he never deployed to Afghanistan or anywhere else.

...There are other reasons to question Whelly’s story. Garren James, the owner of male escort site Cowboys4Angels, told Rolling Stone on Thursday that Whelly had never even applied to work at the company.

“Everything that he’s saying doesn’t even make sense,” James later told The Daily Beast.

James added that Whelly’s claim to have messaged Warren on the site was ridiculous, because escorts and clients can’t communicate through Cowboys4Angels.

“He’s really not the type of guy that we would hire, even if he applied,” James said. “For him to use our agency to try to get clout is just absolutely ridiculous.”

https://www.thedailybeast.com/jacob-wohls-bogus-warren-accuser-exaggerated-his-military-service-record

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Lock him up!
11267 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2329979 5-Oct-2019 11:31
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Why would it matter even if it was true? I couldn't care less about anybody's sex life or anything else as long as no-one is underage or being coerced. This kind of sewer stuff doesn't deserve a response.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

bmt

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2329980 5-Oct-2019 11:34
Send private message quote this post

What do you mean splashback? There's no evidence that either of the Biden's have done anything..

 
 
 
 




3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2330001 5-Oct-2019 12:59
Send private message quote this post

I believe that Trump's children have done far worse than Joe Biden's child, Hunter.

I'm not going to go into Hunter's personal life, as he's not running for any office. Here's an article that seem reputable, from the New Yorker

I'm also not faulting Hunter over the Ukraine. Joe Biden's name probably opened the door for Hunter's job, but otherwise everything else seems OK.

Joe Biden wanted a stricter Ukrainian prosecutor, contrary to what Republican would have you believe.

However there is at least one "iffy" deal with China. Trump portrayal is an wild exaggeration, bordering on an outright lie.

The lie: Trump suggested China showered $1.5 billion on Hunter Biden in order to influence his father and win favorable trade deals with the United States.

The likely truth: just like Trump's kids, Hunter has been given some sweetheart CHinese jobs and deals, amounting to at least $100,000/year.

Again Trump is horrible. Trump's children are horrible. Hunter is not a saint either.

SJB

1473 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2330007 5-Oct-2019 13:17
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

With rumours, lies and innuendos like these floating the interweb it's not surprising that phrases like drain the swamp appeals to some in the US electorate. It must seem like every other politician and their offspring have their snouts in the trough to a lesser or greater extent.

 

And I'm not suggesting the Bidens are anything like the Trumps before anybody reaches for the keyboard.

 

 

Lock him up!
11267 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2330009 5-Oct-2019 13:22
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Do these doubts about Hunter mean that Trump's tactic is working?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 



3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2331111 5-Oct-2019 18:06
Send private message quote this post

Elizabeth Warren stops "lock him up" chant directed at pro-Trump protester

CBS News

Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren urged her supporters to stop a "lock him up" chant directed at a pro-Trump protester who interrupted her rally in Carson City, Nevada, Wednesday.

CBSN political contributor and Washington Post reporter Sean Sullivan joined CBSN to discuss what the event tells us about how Democratic voters see the impeachment case against President Trump.



3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2331113 5-Oct-2019 18:12
Send private message quote this post

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg slams Elizabeth Warren in leaked audio

CBS News

CBSN to discuss the war of words between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren. The 2020 presidential candidate favors breaking up big tech companies like Facebook.

 
 
 
 


9115 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2331219 6-Oct-2019 09:13
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

Do these doubts about Hunter mean that Trump's tactic is working?

 

 

Yes.  Biden hasn't been strong enough retaliating.  Trump's a liar and a hypocrite,  should target the awful Trump family.

 

Clinton's "high road" didn't work, it won't for Biden either.

 

Some of the ~50 million or so members of the Trump cult need to be turned, all they see is what they're fed on Fox News and facebook.

 

Bernie also needs to bow out gracefully, his health scare has given him an opportunity to bow out without the reaction last time, where Russian bot farms used his defeat to drive a wedge and suppress votes that should have been against Trump.



3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2331533 6-Oct-2019 18:52
Send private message quote this post

Biden releases new campaign ad calling Trump "unhinged"

CBS News

Former Vice President Joe Biden is firing back at President Trump's attacks on him and his son. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN from Los Angeles to discuss.



3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2331752 7-Oct-2019 10:35
Send private message quote this post

Uncertainty takes over the lead in the Democratic presidential race

Washington post By Michael Scherer and Matt Viser

The top fundraiser in the Democratic presidential field was hospitalized with a heart attack, the longtime polling leader and his son sit at the center of an impeachment inquiry, and the one candidate with clear momentum faces persistent doubts among some party leaders that she is too liberal to win the general election.

With breathtaking speed, the events of the past two weeks have created huge uncertainty for the candidates who have dominated the Democratic nomination race, shaking a party desperate to defeat President Trump next year and deeply fearful of any misstep that risks reelecting a president many Democrats see as dangerously unfit for office.

Concerns have risen in recent days that the potential Democratic slate has been weakened by events largely out of the candidates’ control. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) vowed a speedy return to the campaign trail after leaving the hospital Friday, but it was unclear whether the 78-year-old would be able to replicate his previously frenetic travel schedule. Former vice president Joe Biden, who has spent most of the race as the leader in the polls, has faced daily attacks from Trump over largely unfounded allegations about his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings, highlighting a potential vulnerability for the candidate many saw as the best hope for beating Trump.

“This is crazier than most. It’s the normal twists and turns — on steroids,” said former senator Barbara Boxer (Calif.). “Anything can happen. Anything can happen.”

Interviews with more than two dozen Democratic leaders, top strategists and former elected officials revealed that most are still holding out judgment about how — or how much — the events will shift the race.

But they point to several worrying factors, including questions about whether Biden is equipped to mount an effective defense against Trump’s attacks and whether the surging Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) would alienate moderate voters and donors if she were the nominee. Some fear that Sanders’s health problems put a spotlight on the advanced age of the top contenders, all of whom are in their 70s. Others expressed skepticism that any Democrat would be able to compete against Trump’s unmatched ability to shift the public’s focus.
...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/uncertainty-takes-over-the-lead-in-the-democratic-presidential-race/2019/10/05/88b3cdba-e6e6-11e9-a331-2df12d56a80b_story.html



3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2337434 15-Oct-2019 14:25
Send private message quote this post

Warren Dares Facebook With Intentionally False Political Ad


Senator Elizabeth Warren at an event in South Carolina on Wednesday. She bought a political ad on Facebook that purposefully includes false claims, escalating her feud with the world’s biggest social network.

New York Times, By Cecilia Kang and Thomas Kaplan

Elizabeth Warren is playing a game of dare with Facebook.

The Democratic presidential candidate bought a political ad on the social network this past week that purposefully includes false claims about Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, and President Trump to goad the social network to remove misinformation in political ads ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The ad, placed widely on Facebook beginning on Thursday, starts with Ms. Warren announcing “Breaking news.” The ad then goes on to say that Facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg are backing the re-election of Trump. Neither Mr. Zuckerberg nor the Silicon Valley company has announced their support of a candidate.

“You’re probably shocked, and you might be thinking, ‘how could this possibly be true?’ Well, it’s not,” Ms. Warren said in the ad.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Ms. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, said she had deliberately made an ad with lies because Facebook had previously allowed politicians to place ads with false claims. “We decided to see just how far it goes,” Ms. Warren wrote, calling Facebook a “disinformation-for-profit machine” and adding that Mr. Zuckerberg should be held accountable.

Ms. Warren’s actions follow a brouhaha over Facebook and political ads in recent weeks. Mr. Trump’s campaign recently bought ads across social media that accused another Democratic presidential candidate, Joseph R. Biden Jr., of corruption in Ukraine. That ad, viewed more than five million times on Facebook, falsely said that Mr. Biden offered $1 billion to Ukrainian officials to remove a prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation of a company associated with Mr. Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

This past week, the Biden campaign demanded that Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take down the ad. Facebook refused, telling the Biden campaign that it would keep the Trump ad up because of its belief that statements by politicians add to important discourse and are newsworthy, even if they are false. Twitter and YouTube have also kept the ad online.
...
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/12/technology/elizabeth-warren-facebook-ad.html



3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2340458 19-Oct-2019 08:26
Send private message quote this post

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/18/us/politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry-news.html#link-4562969a

New York Times, by Nicholas Fandos

A diplomat said he raised concerns about Hunter Biden in 2015, and was rebuffed.

George P. Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, told impeachment investigators this week that he raised concerns with a senior Obama White House official in 2015 about the son of Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. holding a position on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

But the warning was ignored, according to two people familiar with Mr. Kent’s testimony. Mr. Kent, of the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, said he told the official that Hunter Biden’s position could look like a conflict of interest, given his father’s role, and would complicate American efforts to encourage Ukraine to clean up corruption.

The White House official told Mr. Kent that the elder Mr. Biden did not have the “bandwidth” to address the concerns while his younger son, Beau, was undergoing cancer treatment, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the private deposition.
...



3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2351352 11-Nov-2019 07:47
Send private message quote this post

Poll: Bloomberg's potential run is a flop with voters so far

Politico by David Siders

Nearly 25 percent of likely primary voters view the former New York mayor unfavorably — the highest unfavorable rating in the field.

Michael Bloomberg is running at 4 percent nationally as he teases a presidential bid, showing that he's well known — but widely disliked — by the Democratic electorate, according to a new poll.

No contender is viewed more negatively by Democrats than the billionaire former New York City mayor.
...

https://www.politico.com/news/2019/11/10/michael-bloomberg-2020-poll-068484




3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2352070 12-Nov-2019 10:11
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Billionaires keep making Elizabeth Warren’s case for her

Washington Post, By Paul Waldman

Oppressed groups often decide that the best way to end their oppression is to shine a light on it, so people who might not otherwise be aware of their suffering will learn about it and be moved to support change.

That is apparently the hope of America’s vulnerable billionaires, who are eager for the nation to hear of their plight. But this strategy may not be as effective as they hope.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg now appears to be entering the Democratic primaries, and The Post’s Jeff Stein reports that this is part of a larger outbreak of public billionaire panic:

His decision came one week after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) proposed vastly expanding her “wealth tax” on the nation’s biggest wealth holders and one month after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said America should not have any billionaires at all.

The populist onslaught has ensnared Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, led to billionaire hand-wringing on cable news, and sparked a panicked discussion among wealthy Americans and their financial advisers about how to prepare for a White House controlled by populist Democrats.

Past presidential elections have involved allegations of class warfare, but rarely have those debates centered on such a small subset of people.


On Sunday’s “60 Minutes,” Goldman Sachs CEO Jamie Dimon seemed shocked when Lesley Stahl asked him if the $31 million he was paid last year was too much (though he did express support for higher taxes on the wealthy and an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit for the poor).

Meanwhile, money managers are apparently getting panicked phone calls from their high-end clients, wondering if they need to start looking for ways now to shield their riches from President Warren’s grasping hands.

Some of the reaction to the proposals from Warren and Sanders has been genuine outrage, which is perhaps understandable. If you have that much money, you’re forever surrounded by sycophants -- both the people who work in your business and the servant class that exists to ease your way through the world. -- who treat you like some kind of living god. Even politicians prostrate themselves at your feet, because like everyone else, they want you to give them some of your money.
...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/11/11/billionaires-keep-making-elizabeth-warrens-case-her/



3591 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2359237 22-Nov-2019 10:54
Send private message quote this post



Peter Buttigieg has been the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, since 2012. Before his reelection campaign, he came out as gay

The Daily 202: Pete Buttigieg won the Democratic debate by emerging unscathed

Washington Post, By James Hohmann

...The debate underscored just how fluid the race remains. No one dominated this debate, including Buttigieg. The clashes were less ideological than before and more focused on electability. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick have taken steps to join the field because Biden has been a weaker candidate than they expected. The race has already been frozen in some important respects by the impeachment inquiry, making it harder for candidates to unveil new plans or to generate coverage for talking about anything other than President Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

A Des Moines Register poll released over the weekend showed Buttigieg capturing the support of 25 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers, followed by essentially a three-way tie for second place who all drew 15 percent.

  • Biden
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Bernie Sanders

    None of the other candidates are in double digits. But most voters say they’re not wedded to anyone. A more surprising Saint Anselm College poll released this week put Buttigieg up 10 points among likely Democratic voters in New Hampshire, as well, with 25 percent to 15 percent for both Warren and Biden, albeit with a smaller sample size.
    ...

    •  1 | 2
    View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic

    Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



    Twitter and LinkedIn »



    Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



    Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



    Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





    News »

    Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
    Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

    Ring launches indoor-only security camera
    Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

    New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
    Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

    N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
    Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

    Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
    Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

    Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
    Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

    Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
    Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

    JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
    Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

    Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
    Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

    NZ Police releases public app
    Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

    Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
    Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

    Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
    Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

    AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
    Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

    AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
    Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

    Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
    Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09


    Geekzone Live »

    Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


    Support Geekzone »

    Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

    Support Geezone on PressPatron


    Updates »

    Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

    Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.