Jacob Wohl’s Bogus Warren Accuser Exaggerated His Military Service Record
Kelvin Whelly claimed to be a Marine combat vet who took fire in Afghanistan. The Marines say that never happened.
By Daily Beast, Will Sommer
Blundering conservative operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman attempted to smear another Trump foe with a press conference outside Burkman’s home on Thursday, this time alleging without any proof that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is a “cougar” who hired a male escort.
The event had the trademarks of many of their previous, notoriously inept political stunts, including attempts to smear former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg with fake sexual assault claims. Those earlier, obviously fake smear attempts had become Twitter punchlines, and made Wohl and Burkman into laughingstocks even among many of their allies on the right.
But this time, the accuser they were touting was a retired Marine.
Kelvin Whelly, a self-described Marine-turned-male-escort, stepped up to the podium alongside Wohl and Burkman. Without any proof, he claimed to have engaged in a series of increasingly ludicrous sex acts with Warren after meeting her on male escort site “Cowboys4Angels.”
Wohl and Burkman repeatedly leaned on Whelly’s military service as a “combat veteran” in Afghanistan as proof that his allegation was credible.
...Service records provided by the Marines Corps and reviewed by The Daily Beast confirm that Whelly was in the Marines from 2014 to 2016, but that he never deployed to Afghanistan or anywhere else.
...There are other reasons to question Whelly’s story. Garren James, the owner of male escort site Cowboys4Angels, told Rolling Stone on Thursday that Whelly had never even applied to work at the company.
“Everything that he’s saying doesn’t even make sense,” James later told The Daily Beast.
James added that Whelly’s claim to have messaged Warren on the site was ridiculous, because escorts and clients can’t communicate through Cowboys4Angels.
“He’s really not the type of guy that we would hire, even if he applied,” James said. “For him to use our agency to try to get clout is just absolutely ridiculous.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jacob-wohls-bogus-warren-accuser-exaggerated-his-military-service-record