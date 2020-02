Washington post By Michael Scherer and Matt ViserThe top fundraiser in the Democratic presidential field was hospitalized with a heart attack, the longtime polling leader and his son sit at the center of an impeachment inquiry, and the one candidate with clear momentum faces persistent doubts among some party leaders that she is too liberal to win the general election.With breathtaking speed, the events of the past two weeks have created huge uncertainty for the candidates who have dominated the Democratic nomination race, shaking a party desperate to defeat President Trump next year and deeply fearful of any misstep that risks reelecting a president many Democrats see as dangerously unfit for office.Concerns have risen in recent days that the potential Democratic slate has been weakened by events largely out of the candidates’ control. Sen.(I-Vt.) vowed a speedy return to the campaign trail after leaving the hospital Friday, but it was unclear whether the 78-year-old would be able to replicate his previously frenetic travel schedule. Former vice president, who has spent most of the race as the leader in the polls, has faced daily attacks from Trump over largely unfounded allegations about his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings, highlighting a potential vulnerability for the candidate many saw as the best hope for beating Trump.“This is crazier than most. It’s the normal twists and turns — on steroids,” said former senator Barbara Boxer (Calif.). “Anything can happen. Anything can happen.”Interviews with more than two dozen Democratic leaders, top strategists and former elected officials revealed that most are still holding out judgment about how — or how much — the events will shift the race.But they point to several worrying factors, including questions about whetheris equipped to mount an effective defense against Trump’s attacks and whether the surging Sen.(D-Mass.) would alienate moderate voters and donors if she were the nominee. Some fear that’s health problems put a spotlight on the advanced age of the top contenders, all of whom are in their 70s. Others expressed skepticism that any Democrat would be able to compete against Trump’s unmatched ability to shift the public’s focus....