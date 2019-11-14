I thought someone would have started a forum on this but hey you heard it on GZ first!
I'm glad our MPs did not let themselves be swayed by all the hysterical 'kill bill' nonsense for once. Hopefully this will be the start of a slippery slope towards a more humane and sensible society that respects life by not trying to grimly drag it out as long as possible regardless of the suffering that causes.
One worry I have is the two upcoming referendums coinciding with the next general election will see a massive uptick in get out the vote for the very conservative demographic who will oppose them. This may be enough to propel whatever arises from the ashes of the Conservative Party in to parliament.
Varkk:
isn't that part of democracy?
Varkk:
If this government continues another term they may put all legislation out to public referendum. Saves them making decisions.
Mahon:
Varkk:
If this government continues another term they may put all legislation out to public referendum. Saves them making decisions.
I feel the two referendum they are running make sense. They gain a consensus for the action they take. However if the results are close then it is not so clear cut and debate will continue. I hope for a clear yes on both counts with a large majority saying yes.
MikeB4:
... I hope for a clear yes on both counts with a large majority saying yes.
For me that depends on the wording of each of the questions. 😉
Is this a binding referendum regardless of who gets into power ??
gzt: I believe this thing will be 'do you want to implement this bill?' kind of thing. Imo this one should get 60%+ yes. If parliament got the bill contents right.
Edit: I have high hopes they did. It's been a topic for a few years now.
Well it kind of depends on your definition of getting it right.
With the limitation that the patient must have less than six months to live, and must be compos mentis to request and consent, then very few are going to fit that criteria and of those who do it's anybody's guess how many might elect to end it that way.
I don't think there should be a referendum, but I'll vote yes - despite grave reservations about the impact of it - based on helping the very few cases where it might be useful to relieve suffering.
As for "high hopes" - that's the other referendum we shouldn't need to be having. I'll vote yes on that too.
JaseNZ:
Is this a binding referendum regardless of who gets into power ??
I think that the strict answer to that has to be no. Parliament makes laws, convention says that they should respect the binding nature of a referendum even if they opposed it, but it doesn't stop them from either not enacting it, or reversing any legislation on a whim (ie: even if recreational marijuana use was legalised, it could be made illegal again). So even if a party says they'll honour the referendum they can change their mind - but that could probably be political suicide.
I think in Aus, there's mention of "referenda" as binding in their formal constitution. The easy way around that is to have a Claytons' referendum - by calling it a plebiscite - thus effectively a non-binding "poll". Thus the "plebiscite" they had a couple of years ago on marriage laws, non binding, a government full of religious extremists and assorted nutters, but they honoured the result anyway.
Fred99:
JaseNZ:
I think that the strict answer to that has to be no. Parliament makes laws, convention says that they should respect the binding nature of a referendum even if they opposed it, but it doesn't stop them from either not enacting it, or reversing any legislation on a whim (ie: even if recreational marijuana use was legalised, it could be made illegal again). So even if a party says they'll honour the referendum they can change their mind - but that could probably be political suicide.
I think in Aus, there's mention of "referenda" as binding in their formal constitution. The easy way around that is to have a Claytons' referendum - by calling it a plebiscite - thus effectively a non-binding "poll". Thus the "plebiscite" they had a couple of years ago on marriage laws, non binding, a government full of religious extremists and assorted nutters, but they honoured the result anyway.
Which would be a shame if they back tracked it is after all democratic vote , My vote would be a definite yes and I would like to think it would be honoured if that was the majority consensus.
JaseNZ:
Yes, as the whole house voted for both referendums irrespective of party.
MikeB4:
Mahon:
Varkk:
If this government continues another term they may put all legislation out to public referendum. Saves them making decisions.
I feel the two referendum they are running make sense. They gain a consensus for the action they take. However if the results are close then it is not so clear cut and debate will continue. I hope for a clear yes on both counts with a large majority saying yes.
I hope you are right Mike, but it will get very nasty before the election as the hardened lobby groups come out to play. It will detract from the election itself, and I feel these 2 referendum votes should NOT be held at the General Election. It could get so nasty that it will detract people from voting at all.
Mahon:JaseNZ:
Yes, as the whole house voted for both referendums irrespective of party.