gzt: I believe this thing will be 'do you want to implement this bill?' kind of thing. Imo this one should get 60%+ yes. If parliament got the bill contents right.



Edit: I have high hopes they did. It's been a topic for a few years now.

Well it kind of depends on your definition of getting it right.

With the limitation that the patient must have less than six months to live, and must be compos mentis to request and consent, then very few are going to fit that criteria and of those who do it's anybody's guess how many might elect to end it that way.

I don't think there should be a referendum, but I'll vote yes - despite grave reservations about the impact of it - based on helping the very few cases where it might be useful to relieve suffering.

As for "high hopes" - that's the other referendum we shouldn't need to be having. I'll vote yes on that too.