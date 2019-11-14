Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Politics Euthanasia bill passes, awaitng public referendum
Batman

Mad Scientist
27874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#260165 14-Nov-2019 08:29
I thought someone would have started a forum on this but hey you heard it on GZ first!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15500 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2353065 14-Nov-2019 08:43
I'm glad our MPs did not let themselves be swayed by all the hysterical 'kill bill' nonsense for once. Hopefully this will be the start of a slippery slope towards a more humane and sensible society that respects life by not trying to grimly drag it out as long as possible regardless of the suffering that causes.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Varkk
592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2353084 14-Nov-2019 09:37
One worry I have is the two upcoming referendums coinciding with the next general election will see a massive uptick in get out the vote for the very conservative demographic who will oppose them. This may be enough to propel whatever arises from the ashes of the Conservative Party in to parliament.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2353087 14-Nov-2019 09:46
Varkk:

 

One worry I have is the two upcoming referendums coinciding with the next general election will see a massive uptick in get out the vote for the very conservative demographic who will oppose them. This may be enough to propel whatever arises from the ashes of the Conservative Party in to parliament.

 

 

isn't that part of democracy?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Mahon
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2353089 14-Nov-2019 09:56
Varkk:

 

One worry I have is the two upcoming referendums coinciding with the next general election will see a massive uptick in get out the vote for the very conservative demographic who will oppose them. This may be enough to propel whatever arises from the ashes of the Conservative Party in to parliament.

 

 

If this government continues another term they may put all legislation out to public referendum. Saves them making decisions.

gzt

gzt
13629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2353212 14-Nov-2019 12:44
The level of discourse on this was not good. I heard more from Maggie Barry then from any other view. I hope they got it right. Interested to see the vote if anyone has a list.

MikeB4
17090 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2353220 14-Nov-2019 13:11
Mahon:

 

Varkk:

 

One worry I have is the two upcoming referendums coinciding with the next general election will see a massive uptick in get out the vote for the very conservative demographic who will oppose them. This may be enough to propel whatever arises from the ashes of the Conservative Party in to parliament.

 

 

If this government continues another term they may put all legislation out to public referendum. Saves them making decisions.

 

 

 

 

I feel the two referendum they are running make sense. They gain a consensus for the action they take. However if the results are close then it is not so clear cut and debate will continue. I hope for a clear yes on both counts with a large majority saying yes.   

floydbloke
2825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2353239 14-Nov-2019 13:49
MikeB4:

 

... I hope for a clear yes on both counts with a large majority saying yes.   

 

 

For me that depends on the wording of each of the questions. 😉




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 



gzt

gzt
13629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2353246 14-Nov-2019 14:17
I believe this thing will be 'do you want to implement this bill?' kind of thing. Imo this one should get 60%+ yes. If parliament got the bill contents right.

Edit: I have high hopes they did. It's been a topic for a few years now.

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2353472 14-Nov-2019 16:49
Is this a binding referendum regardless of who gets into power ??




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2353489 14-Nov-2019 17:45
gzt: I believe this thing will be 'do you want to implement this bill?' kind of thing. Imo this one should get 60%+ yes. If parliament got the bill contents right.

Edit: I have high hopes they did. It's been a topic for a few years now.

Edit: I have high hopes they did. It's been a topic for a few years now.

 

Well it kind of depends on your definition of getting it right.

 

With the limitation that the patient must have less than six months to live, and must be compos mentis to request and consent, then very few are going to fit that criteria and of those who do it's anybody's guess how many might elect to end it that way. 

 

I don't think there should be a referendum, but I'll vote yes - despite grave reservations about the impact of it - based on helping the very few cases where it might be useful to relieve suffering.

 

As for "high hopes" - that's the other referendum we shouldn't need to be having. I'll vote yes on that too.

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2353500 14-Nov-2019 18:41
JaseNZ:

 

Is this a binding referendum regardless of who gets into power ??

 

 

I think that the strict answer to that has to be no.  Parliament makes laws, convention says that they should respect the binding nature of a referendum even if they opposed it, but it doesn't stop them from either not enacting it, or reversing any legislation on a whim (ie: even if recreational marijuana use was legalised, it could be made illegal again). So even if a party says they'll honour the referendum they can change their mind - but that could probably be political suicide.

 

I think in Aus, there's mention of "referenda" as binding in their formal constitution.  The easy way around that is to have a Claytons' referendum - by calling it a plebiscite - thus effectively a non-binding "poll".  Thus the "plebiscite" they had a couple of years ago on marriage laws, non binding, a government full of religious extremists and assorted nutters, but they honoured the result anyway.

 

 

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2353572 14-Nov-2019 21:28
Fred99:

 

JaseNZ:

 

Is this a binding referendum regardless of who gets into power ??

 

 

I think that the strict answer to that has to be no.  Parliament makes laws, convention says that they should respect the binding nature of a referendum even if they opposed it, but it doesn't stop them from either not enacting it, or reversing any legislation on a whim (ie: even if recreational marijuana use was legalised, it could be made illegal again). So even if a party says they'll honour the referendum they can change their mind - but that could probably be political suicide.

 

I think in Aus, there's mention of "referenda" as binding in their formal constitution.  The easy way around that is to have a Claytons' referendum - by calling it a plebiscite - thus effectively a non-binding "poll".  Thus the "plebiscite" they had a couple of years ago on marriage laws, non binding, a government full of religious extremists and assorted nutters, but they honoured the result anyway.

 

 

 

 

Which would be a shame if they back tracked it is after all democratic vote , My vote would be a definite yes and I would like to think it would be honoured if that was the majority consensus.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Mahon
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2353605 15-Nov-2019 00:14
JaseNZ:

 

Is this a binding referendum regardless of who gets into power ??

 

 

Yes, as the whole house voted for both referendums irrespective of party.

Mahon
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2353606 15-Nov-2019 00:18
MikeB4:

 

Mahon:

 

Varkk:

 

One worry I have is the two upcoming referendums coinciding with the next general election will see a massive uptick in get out the vote for the very conservative demographic who will oppose them. This may be enough to propel whatever arises from the ashes of the Conservative Party in to parliament.

 

 

If this government continues another term they may put all legislation out to public referendum. Saves them making decisions.

 

 

 

 

I feel the two referendum they are running make sense. They gain a consensus for the action they take. However if the results are close then it is not so clear cut and debate will continue. I hope for a clear yes on both counts with a large majority saying yes.   

 

 

I hope you are right Mike, but it will get very nasty before the election as the hardened lobby groups come out to play. It will detract from the election itself, and I feel these 2 referendum votes should NOT be held at the General Election. It could get so nasty that it will detract people from voting at all.

gzt

gzt
13629 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2353630 15-Nov-2019 07:39
Mahon:

JaseNZ:


Is this a binding referendum regardless of who gets into power ??



Yes, as the whole house voted for both referendums irrespective of party.


That is factually incorrect on both points and the vote was 69 to 51.

