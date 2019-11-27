The new coalition thread seems a little dated now so I thought I would make a fresh start. I offer this thread as the basis for a discussion of the policies and promises (and failures!) of the different political groupings vying for votes in the next election. Everyone probably knows I lean progressive, but all viewpoints are invited.

One thing that strikes me so far about Simon Bridges is his repeated promises to undo things the current government has done. The latest has to do with prisoner voting. He says he will reverse that as soon as he is elected (if he is elected).

This seems very reactionary and self-defeating to me. A new government is supposed to come with new ideas. It should be looking at ways to move ahead. If the only things he can think of are rejections of what the other side has done, then he is looking backward, not ahead. Undo this, undo that, and then what? If every government simply undoes what every other government has done, that is a road to nowhere. It leads to nothing I would want to vote for. It strongly suggests that Bridges has no vision or real ideas. He is merely a mean-spirited grinch who wants to steal everyone's Christmas.