The Aussie Trump is really putting his foot in it. Stung by the criticism of his holiday priorities, he has tried to cover his substantial behind with a propaganda video touting all of his firefighting efforts. This has predictably gone over like a lead balloon. How anyone can be this out of touch with normal human sentiment is hard to fathom. What a useless, arrogant blob. Is there no way Australians can stage a recall election, as is done in California? This especially undeserving individual really needs to be booted out of office. The country can’t afford to wait until the next election.

Even Piers Morgan thinks he is a moron:

Wow. A self-promotional commercial with cheesy elevator music? This is one of the most tone-deaf things I’ve ever seen a country’s leader put out during a crisis. Shameless & shameful.