Don't confuse USA with Trump. There are (still) plenty of capable officials appalled by his instant gratification impulses. But they have to play by the rules of the system unless they are willing to stage another revolution and he happens to be the one in charge at this time. Blame the stupid electoral process for that.

I imagine most governments, including ours, will pussy-foot around the issue. America has enormous economic power, upon which we depend, and the political influence that derives from that. In the real world, that means there isn't a whole lot we can do, except express our disapproval. Life is unfair.