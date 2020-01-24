Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsPoliticsNew Zealand ranked world's least corrupt country


1098 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

# 265507 24-Jan-2020 15:23
Send private message quote this post

From this Topic: Fibre got taken out :(

 

@grimwulf

 

You have my sympathy, given how much work, entertainment, social connection etc. is delivered over the internet these days, losing your connection for any length of time is like losing a limb.

 

I did want to chime in on the bribe request you received though.

 

Bribes like that are very common in other countries - in some you can barely interact with a service without bribing or tipping each individual you come into contact with to move your case through the morass of corrupt bureaucracy.

 

It's obviously very rare here in New Zealand, but it's a creeping corruption - once established - if some get away with it, they tell their mates/colleagues who also do it - and it slowly becomes an expectation or even an obligation - as they're well aware how frustrating it is to be stuck waiting.

 

When I first read your note, I thought, hell I would have just paid the $60 - but on reflection - it's a really slippery slope. How long before it becomes a bidding war to get your case to the top of your local installer's queue? How would you feel if some bloke down the street jumped ahead of you because he paid the guy a hundy? Then there's migration to other industries - what if your builder moved to another job just because the other guy paid a sweetener?

 

So on reflection I'd pass on the info you have about the guy to the Chorus guy earlier in the thread - this is something that really needs to be stamped out before it gets established.

 

Interesting you should say that and I fully agree with you and what should I read into today's Herald:" New Zealand ranked world's least corrupt country

 

There is a huge difference between 'Mates Rates' and 'Bribery'. But even 'Mates Rates' can be dicey. In America 'Bribery' is called 'Lobbyist's' and of course you might be impeached. In Greece they discovered the hard way about corruption as they nearly went broke as everyone kept their money in the mattress so they could avoid tax and pay the local official's.

 

No - it is far better in the long run to put up with officialdom and how slow that can be, than to go down the road of corruption with all its coble stones and pot holes.

 

 

 

 




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

Create new topic
244 posts

Master Geek


  # 2406183 24-Jan-2020 17:49
Send private message quote this post

I wonder if we'll slip down a few notches by the time they've finished looking into the whole political donations thing with shady "blind trusts" and multiple donations all conveniently below the reporting threshold. 

13751 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2406186 24-Jan-2020 18:20
Send private message quote this post

A colleague of mine in another life managed a farming operation for a UK farming company but the farming was in Poland.

 

They had a truck that needed the equivalent of a WOF. It took 2 weeks to return from wherever it went for that.

 

James asked a local contact why it took so long. 

 

 

 

"Did you leave vodka in the cab?"

 

 

 

"No."

 

 

 

"Next time, do."

 

 

 

Next time it was back same day...





Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.