National rules out working with the NZ First Party


# 265640 2-Feb-2020 15:23
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12305301

 

From the above:

 

National leader Simon Bridges has ruled out any post-election deal with NZ First - the first big move of his year.

 

Bridges said today it was clear that a vote for NZ First was a vote for Labour and the Greens - and he wanted voters to have certainty when they cast their votes.

 

"I don't believe we can work with NZ First and have a constructive, trusting relationship," he told reporters in Hawke's Bay.

 

"Our decisions will be about what's best for New Zealanders, not what's best for NZ First."

 

Well, I wonder if this may be the end for NZ First? At last, people who vote for National know that NZ First won't be involved in any coalition agreement with National. This is a big move and could result in National winning the election. 

  # 2411569 2-Feb-2020 15:34
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/119215711/simon-bridges-rules-out-working-with-nz-first-after-election

 

From the above:

 

NZ First leader Winston Peters said he was "unfazed" by the decision and expected other National MPs in Bridges' caucus would want to work with him.

 

"The one thing New Zealand First is confident about is that if voters deliver that possibility [of a Government between NZ First and National], and if Mr Bridges doesn't pick up the phone, someone else within his caucus will do it for him," Peters said.

 

'Let me say this – he's got a lot to learn about politics. Narrowing your options can be the worst strategic move you will ever make."

 

"As Douglas McArthur said, there'll come a time soon when he'll when want to see me much more than I want to see him."

 

A rather interesting reply from Peters!

