From the above:

National leader Simon Bridges has ruled out any post-election deal with NZ First - the first big move of his year.

Bridges said today it was clear that a vote for NZ First was a vote for Labour and the Greens - and he wanted voters to have certainty when they cast their votes.

"I don't believe we can work with NZ First and have a constructive, trusting relationship," he told reporters in Hawke's Bay.

"Our decisions will be about what's best for New Zealanders, not what's best for NZ First."

Well, I wonder if this may be the end for NZ First? At last, people who vote for National know that NZ First won't be involved in any coalition agreement with National. This is a big move and could result in National winning the election.