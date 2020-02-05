Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Politics Sustainable NZ Party: Can they influence this year's election?


1280 posts

Uber Geek


# 265681 5-Feb-2020 09:12
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/117306260/sustainable-nz-party-launches-promising-to-be-a-fulltime-environmental-party

 

From the above:

 

"If you've wanted to vote for the environment, you've had to vote for a party that has acted a clearing house for left-of-Labour activists, that often put social issues ahead of the environment," Tava said.

 

National deputy leader Paula Bennett said she thought the party had a shot, as there were many voters who were upset that the Greens had gone into coalition negotiations and won a referendum on cannabis instead of more environmental policy.

 

"They are welcome to the race. I think they've thought really well through their policies," Bennett said.

 

"There's a gap at the moment that the Greens aren't reaching."

 

So can the Sustainable NZ Party get going fast enough to be a suitable coalition partner for National in this year's election?

 

 

363 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2412839 5-Feb-2020 09:32
One person supports this post
I doubt it, it is fairly obvious they are a National backed sock puppet designed soley to try to extract votes from the Green party and drop them below 5%. It is notable they went to a National MP for a quote about the party. There is always talk from the national side about a so-called teal party but it ignores the fact that left-wing policies have always been a core part of the Green party movement. Essentially you can't have sustainability while leaving so many people behind economically.

425 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2412848 5-Feb-2020 09:53
The supposition that a new party can capture the true environmentalists from the watermelon party is not a bad one.  After all, the Greens themselves trace their origins in NZ to the Values party, which in turn appealed to what we would now call the green-reds within Labour.  The fact that the Sustainable NZ party is spear-headed by ex-National people is an impediment but that can be overcome with the right campaign material if they are genuine.




--

OldGeek.

 
 
 
 


4260 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2412853 5-Feb-2020 10:04
There's a gap at the moment that the Greens aren't reaching."

 

So can the Sustainable NZ Party get going fast enough to be a suitable coalition partner for National in this year's election?

 

 

 

No, not without a boat load of cash and a leader with more profile than Vernon,

 

 

 

TOP got 2.4% with Gareth Morgan pouring between $2 and $4 million and pretty much getting up the nose of every cat owner in the Country....

 

To get to 5% from 0% is a really big ask , and the Sustainability party simply don't have the money or profile to get there in 7 months...

 

Also even if they did get 5% , it would not all come from the Green party, a fairly large chunk would be those "blue-greens" inside the National party- so its really a bit of an own goal for National....

 

 

 

 

