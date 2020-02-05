https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/117306260/sustainable-nz-party-launches-promising-to-be-a-fulltime-environmental-party

"If you've wanted to vote for the environment, you've had to vote for a party that has acted a clearing house for left-of-Labour activists, that often put social issues ahead of the environment," Tava said.

National deputy leader Paula Bennett said she thought the party had a shot, as there were many voters who were upset that the Greens had gone into coalition negotiations and won a referendum on cannabis instead of more environmental policy.

"They are welcome to the race. I think they've thought really well through their policies," Bennett said.

"There's a gap at the moment that the Greens aren't reaching."

So can the Sustainable NZ Party get going fast enough to be a suitable coalition partner for National in this year's election?