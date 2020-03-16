Thought this may go to custard, as people get polarized to who's right or wrong with different parties.

I mainly support Labour but have voted National when Labour seems to get to many things wrong in my view.

Was considering National if Labour screws up this Virus and it gets out of hand, but not after reading this:

https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/national/covid-19-simon-bridges-commends-government-for-doing-something-significant/ar-BB11eb0Q?li=BBqdg4K

The bit in the article that has me going what the hell? is this bit

Bridges is questioning the Government's decision not to include Australia in the list of exemptions.

"I'd like a sense of understanding how they went through the process of deciding those places and then yet not Australia," Bridges told Magic Talk."

I see the Pacific Islands a lot safer then Australia, yet from this he seems to think Australia should be business as normal.

Agree with him on questions on self isolation, and I currently have no opinion on what should be done to help business out money wise so have no personal comment on him questioning that.

It looks like the government may be hardening up on self isolation, it would be easier to enforce no foreign tourists. It doesn't matter what they do the Economy that relies on Tourists is going to take a hit, it's just how bad do they want the local economy to get.

If people can move around the country without fear, can do Tourism of own country.

My current views, I'm really disappointed that Bridges questioning why Australia is not on the exemption list.