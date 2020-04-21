Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Devastation by stupidity
#270062 21-Apr-2020 14:19
Living in interesting times is one thing, but 2020 is going completely off the chart. Now the latest is that Kim Jong Un may be seriously ill, perhaps mortally so. Or he may not, but missing grandad's birthday is a big deal in North Korea.

 

Completely overlooked by the media is the news that Julian Assange became a daddy twice while in the Ecuadorian embassy! In a normal year that would have made headlines. Now it barely rates a mention in passing as the news avalanche thunders down on us. 

 

I hardly dare to wonder what is next.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

BDFL - Memuneh
  #2467110 21-Apr-2020 14:21
That would explain his sister coming out of private life in the last couple of weeks.

 

And no, the media did not miss Assange's fatherhood. It was well publicised - at least in the UK.

 

[Edit: added link]




 

