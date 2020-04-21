Living in interesting times is one thing, but 2020 is going completely off the chart. Now the latest is that Kim Jong Un may be seriously ill, perhaps mortally so. Or he may not, but missing grandad's birthday is a big deal in North Korea.

Completely overlooked by the media is the news that Julian Assange became a daddy twice while in the Ecuadorian embassy! In a normal year that would have made headlines. Now it barely rates a mention in passing as the news avalanche thunders down on us.

I hardly dare to wonder what is next.