The subject has again arisen of paying for news media subscriptions. Most of us here can probably get around paywalls without too much trouble but media are hurting. What about the ethical imperative?

As a pensioner on a limited income, I am careful what I spend money on. Which is not to say I couldn't afford more. The problem I have is deciding how much something is worth to me. For example, I don't normally read the Guardian. I don't have a problem with it, but everyone is begging for money and you have to draw a line somewhere. The only time I visit the Guardian is when following a link that takes me there, so I am not inclined to subscribe, however guilty they make me feel.

When I rarely read articles but just scan headlines, I ask myself if I am getting enough value to justify subscribing. Am I cheating if I just read the headlines? I don't know.

In the meantime, I have found a compromise for sites like Newsroom and The Spinoff, where I make one-time donations when I feel so inclined. I prefer this to being locked into subscriptions. I also use Press Patron. Is it enough? I doubt it but it's better than nothing.