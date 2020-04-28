What was the cut off date?
I updated my details but it didnt say whether I was registered or not. What was the cut off date for registration?
Your post is confusing did you register or update details? These are two different things
what does the elections site say?
Have you previously been enrolled? If so, IIRC there’s no issue about whether you can vote (it just may have to be a special vote), but if you want to ensure you’re voting in your current electorate and are on the roll before it closes there will be a specific date. Suggest you could put some effort into finding this out, eg ring the relevant 0800 number. You’ll still have weeks to update your details, I imagine.
https://vote.nz/enrol-to-vote/enrol-check-or-update/
Thanks Jonathon for making a genuine attempt to help, appreciate it.
I wouldn't be here if I hadn't checked for any dates, but no cut off dates are found anywhere I can see.
I got this "Want to keep having your say in elections and referendums? If so, you
need to check and confirm your enrollment details within 14 days." on the 19/03/20. I only found it in amongst the junk pile a couple days ago.
So I updated my details, but it doesn't say Im out of date and I cannot find anywhere on the site that mentions the cutoff date. It does say they will send me a physical letter now Ive updated my details.
Appreciate if anyone knows anything more. Damn email settings.
I cant imagine it would bother saying they will send me a letter with the details if I was not still eligible, surely the system would just say, "You are too late idiot"?
Your original post was totally lacking in detail:
"What was the cut off date?
I updated my details but it didn't say whether I was registered or not. What was the cut off date for registration?"
What/who was 'it'. There are a number of ways you can update your voter data - through the nz post address change notification facility (which includes many organisations including the Electoral Commission), other address-change websites, or the Electoral Commission website. You included no details at all. I would suggest you actually describe what you did and where on the web you did it, rather than to consider that to be obvious - then pose your question so that we know the context.
Details are here: https://vote.nz/elections-and-more/all-events/2020/2020-general-election/timetable/. Note that the only date given for personal details to be updated is July 6 when the update campaign is launched - so the date will be considerably later than that.
Based on this it is most likely that your details have been updated well in advance of any cut-off date.
Come on mate its not that serious to try and be so clinical.
I simply asked what was the cut off date for registration. It didnt matter that I did both, re registered to be sure and firstly updated my details.
Its irrellevant if it was as per the email behind the 14 days suggested. Which is what raised my concern.
But thanks for your final bit of info, that gives me a bit more confidence Im enrolled to vote.
Cheers for the info mate. :-)