No words.

I won't link to the actual video of the shooting, which has been widely distributed online. But it's disturbing beyond belief. In any normal jurisdiction, the two thugs involved in the shooting would have been charged with (and almost certainly convicted of) murder. But it's the US that we are talking about here. I guess lynching is alive and well in some places still. There's an allegation that one of the shooters actually told the 911 operator the following:

he 911 calls show the call taker was asking the men what Arbery is doing that was of criminal concern, Merritt said.

"They didn't give any answer for that, they said, 'He's a black man running down our road,'" Merritt said.

EDIT: If you don't want to see the video of the shooting, don't let the video in the link auto-play. It's stomach churning stuff.