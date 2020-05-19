Instead of two threads taking their original topic down an unrelated path I thought we should start a new thread for the rekons (intentionally misspelt) for how the various political parties will do in the election.

My view is:

- Labour will come in with ~53%... And may have a MOU or similar but not confidence & supply with the Greens.

- Simon will not step down as no one wants to take his place as they will be destroyed in the election due to how National as a party operates. He will resign post election.

- NZF will retain Northland thanks to Winston but lose a lot of their party vote

- Greens will remain above 5% but only just

- ACT will be out as the sweetheart deal in Epson will be over and National will win that seat.

I'm wondering if the bookies will start taking bets on the outcome.