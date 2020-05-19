Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270627 19-May-2020 08:41
Instead of two threads taking their original topic down an unrelated path I thought we should start a new thread for the rekons (intentionally misspelt) for how the various political parties will do in the election.

 

My view is:

 

- Labour will come in with ~53%... And may have a MOU or similar but not confidence & supply with the Greens.

 

- Simon will not step down as no one wants to take his place as they will be destroyed in the election due to how National as a party operates. He will resign post election.

 

- NZF will retain Northland thanks to Winston but lose a lot of their party vote

 

- Greens will remain above 5% but only just

 

- ACT will be out as the sweetheart deal in Epson will be over and National will win that seat.

 

 

 

I'm wondering if the bookies will start taking bets on the outcome.




Devastation by stupidity
  #2486076 19-May-2020 09:01
I just hope, if Labour gets a free path, that they actually start to implement some of the policies they claim to stand for.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  #2486085 19-May-2020 09:25
If Labour goes in to the election on above 50% they will finish in the mid to high 40s. Their vote will go to third parties similar to 2002 when National had their lowest result. A bunch of people looked for an option to moderate the Labour government and latched on to United Future. I also think if National stays low they will lose some vote which will go to Act and boost their result.

