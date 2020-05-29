While anything is definitely possible, Trump seems to be losing electoral support. There is at least a reasonable chance that he will lose the next election.

He has spent the past three years stacking the deck as much as possible in his favour, by dismissing or replacing those who might keep him in check, by executive order, by judicial appointments, by curbing voting rights, by constant lies, by twisting the system wherever possible in his favour. In spite of all this, he could still lose the election.

In view of his behaviour up to now, it seems to me quite possible that he could refuse to honour the result if it goes against him. I would imagine there are endless ways his minions could challenge the result and tie the courts up in knots for years. I can imagine his idiot supporters lining the streets with their ridiculous camouflage gear and military assault weapons. I can even imagine civil war if he still has enough supporters in the military. How far are people prepared to go or would they respect the oaths they had made? I can imagine a lot of horrible things but my question here is what are the realistic prospects of any of this happening? What happens if Trump simply refuses to leave?