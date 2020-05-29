Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsPoliticsWhat if Trump doesn't go quietly?


Devastation by stupidity
12068 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#271846 29-May-2020 09:15
Send private message

While anything is definitely possible, Trump seems to be losing electoral support. There is at least a reasonable chance that he will lose the next election.

 

He has spent the past three years stacking the deck as much as possible in his favour, by dismissing or replacing those who might keep him in check, by executive order, by judicial appointments, by curbing voting rights, by constant lies, by twisting the system wherever possible in his favour. In spite of all this, he could still lose the election.

 

In view  of his behaviour up to now, it seems to me quite possible that he could refuse to honour the result if it goes against him. I would imagine there are endless ways his minions could challenge the result and tie the courts up in knots for years. I can imagine his idiot supporters lining the streets with their ridiculous camouflage gear and military assault weapons. I can even imagine civil war if he still has enough supporters in the military. How far are people prepared to go or would they respect the oaths they had made? I can imagine a lot of horrible things but my question here is what are the realistic prospects of any of this happening? What happens if Trump simply refuses to leave? 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
67084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2494109 29-May-2020 09:19
Send private message

While I'd love to see this discussion unravel, I think it's best to have it in a single Trump thread.




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic



