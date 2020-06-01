Hi Everyone,

I've been watching/reading Reddit, but aware it's just a massive echo chamber for thoughts and beliefs.

I would be really keen to hear from some of the more educated boffins on this Forum for their take.

Personally - I think organised mass gatherings are one of the very few methods of a combined show of force.

Politicians are usually afraid to piss off their benefactors versus their constituents, so appearing in a combined show of people en mass is usually the only thing that allows for significant change.

I have seen people shoot down Taika Waititi after he posted support for demonstrators. Mostly "How dare you weigh in on something that has nothing to do with you" sort of comments.

I have also seen very negative comments for any Kiwi supporting the protesters, again in the same vein of "you don't know our struggle, so you're not allowed to show your allegiance" sort of thing.

What is the take of the people on this Forum?

I daresay this might become emotionally charged, so please be polite, obey the rules...