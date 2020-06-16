Dont know about you, but my opinion of the hotbed between US and NK is its pretty dangerous right now.

Opinions do matter, and even little old NZ a forum post may somehow reach the right person somewhere (God Knows).

Thinking about all the mistrust and craziness between US NK and even South Korea, surely there is something that would work to get things to settle down.

If you are interested, how about adding your ideas at this thread see where it goes.

Since Trump and Pence appear to have no idea on how to negotiate with Asian counterparts, here goes my suggestion:

US offers to buy the nuclear stockpile of NK, with the intention of destroying each weapon received.

South Korean government analysis has put North Korea’s nuclear spending at $1.1 billion to $3.2 billion overall.

If US held out an olive leaf starting with 1 bomb/missile purchase, with caveat of nuclear inspectors to ensure NK does not build more, that IMHO would seem an honorable and possibly acceptable solution to NK, would gradually remove the nuclear threat, and provide NK much needed money and unilateral trading by the time the last weapon is sold.

Regards, Al.