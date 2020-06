surfisup1000: This is really sad, unfortunately, we have extremely nasty criminals in this country. The whole gang scene seems to be getting out of control, especially around my home area in the bay of plenty. This gang scene is also being fueled by deported kiwi crims coming in from Australia who use their connections to expand their criminality into New Zealand.

Nasty compared to utopia but they score on the world rankings about the same as the all whites.

Whenever my wife says similar things (there's so many murders these days !!) I take her to the police web site and look at the statistics. Last time we checked the rate was in decline.

I suggest you do the same rather than rely on appearances..

I'm not saying there's no crime or that crime is not bad just that things may not be as bad as the media paints it to be.