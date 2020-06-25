Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsPoliticsPolitical ad spend on Google NZ


BDFL - Memuneh
67356 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#272448 25-Jun-2020 14:18
Send private message quote this post

Political ad spend on Google NZ: https://transparencyreport.google.com/political-ads/region/NZ?hl=en 

 

Blog post here.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Payoneer | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic

gzt

11418 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2512250 25-Jun-2020 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Relatively small overall. Will Google provide this close to real time during our upcoming election cycle?



BDFL - Memuneh
67356 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2512289 25-Jun-2020 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Who knows?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Payoneer | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.