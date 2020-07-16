Should we be worried or flattered? According to this, rich Americans think NZ is the place to ride out the end of the world. So should we welcome them, their money, their bunkers, their values that made such a mess of America in the first place?
If they are truly coming here to be part of our society and contribute positively to New Zealand then yes why not.
MikeB4:
The Midwich Cuckoos
I wouldn't call the folks in America parasites or aliens.
I am now at home so will expand.
No, we shouldn't be neither worried or flattered.
No, we shouldn't unconditionally accept anyone who is not here to contribute to society.
MikeB4:
You mean like that true blue Kiwi Peter Thiel who spends so much time here contributing positively and being part of our society?
