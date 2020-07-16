Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Devastation by stupidity
#272796 16-Jul-2020 15:47
Should we be worried or flattered? According to this, rich Americans think NZ is the place to ride out the end of the world. So should we welcome them, their money, their bunkers, their values that made such a mess of America in the first place?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  #2524197 16-Jul-2020 15:49
No. No.




 

 

  #2524204 16-Jul-2020 15:59
If they are truly coming here to be part of our society and contribute positively to New Zealand then yes why not.




Devastation by stupidity
  #2524217 16-Jul-2020 16:18
MikeB4:

 

If they are truly coming here to be part of our society and contribute positively to New Zealand then yes why not.

 

 

The Midwich Cuckoos 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  #2524224 16-Jul-2020 16:34
I wouldn't call the folks in America parasites or aliens. 




BDFL - Memuneh
  #2524227 16-Jul-2020 16:47
I am now at home so will expand.

 

No, we shouldn't be neither worried or flattered.

 

No, we shouldn't unconditionally accept anyone who is not here to contribute to society




 

 

Devastation by stupidity
  #2524228 16-Jul-2020 16:47
MikeB4:

 

If they are truly coming here to be part of our society and contribute positively to New Zealand then yes why not.

 

 

You mean like that true blue Kiwi Peter Thiel who spends so much time here contributing positively and being part of our society?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

